Radek Sienski’s pivotal editing of “The Cleaners” ignites international acclaim and inspires action

Radek Sienski in conversation with Ada Kulig. Photo courtesy of EMIGRA Film Festival

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“Sometimes creatives have to take risks for the world to change, and it did pay off,” reflects Radek Sienski, whose editing in the documentary “The Cleaners” sparked global awareness and helped dismantle Golden Dawn, an extremist Greek political party.

In its 12th anniversary, Sienski and “The Cleaners” prove the artistic and social impact of documentary cinema.

From humble beginnings to cinematic influence

Sienski’s relocation to the UK marked the start of his rewarding editing career. After earning his education at Buckinghamshire New University and a Master’s Degree in Editing from the National Film and Television School, Sienski quickly distinguished himself as a creator who does not shy away from exploring the hardest truths in human stories.

Radek is an editor for Channel 4’s BAFTA-recognized “First Dates” and “The Write-Offs.” However, his work on the documentaries “Peter’s Place” and “Return,” which detail immigrant struggles, started the definitive part of his editing career, as they landed him a spot with Konstantinos Georgousis, the director of “The Cleaners.”

The making of “The Cleaners”

Enamored by Sienski’s passion for stories of human advocacies, Georgousis met with him to help mold “The Cleaners.” It features the perilous rise of Golden Dawn, a neo-Nazi party in Greece, during the 2013 elections.

In the early 2010s, Greece faced severe economic challenges; Golden Dawn saw it as an opportunity to turn to immigrants as the scapegoats for the nation’s woes. “It was like a recurring fever dream in our history, and I felt compelled to contribute to a film that would spotlight the workings of such a perilous party,” says Sienski.

To get the footage for the film, Georgousis went undercover, posing as a sympathizer to capture the raw reality of Golden Dawn. This bold move resulted in access to the party but left Sienski with the delicate task of piecing together what seemed like a puzzle. Still, Sienski believed it was a narrative that could sway public opinion and spur legal scrutiny.

Georgousis wanted the documentary to be clear and immersive. This was to be achieved through Sienski’s job, not just as an editor but as the creator to stamp the film’s truth.

The first rough cut was 90 minutes long — enough to make it a feature, but Sienski had other plans. He experimented with a shorter, tighter running time, and after weeks of day-and-night edits, he pierced together 36 minutes of an emotionally packed documentary. Soon after, it was locked as the final cut.

Scene highlights and the meaning behind the edits

Sienski wanted to communicate the gravity of the situation through his cuts. One notable scene involved a long pan across Athens’ rooftops — as intense radio reports overlap — ending in a square where an immigrant passes by graffiti that verily mocks her. This opening scene sets the tone for the documentary, opening with anticipation and culminating in a patient and powerful message.

Perhaps the most powerful scene in the film was the confounding justification of the Nazi salute by a party member. Sienski let the scene unfold naturally, allowing the content to speak for itself and showing restraint and trust in the material.

Premiere screenings and global exposure

“The Cleaners” was screened at film festivals, conferences, and museums worldwide. The most notable was its showcase at the Topography of Terror Museum in Berlin on April 30th, 2013.

The documentary was also featured at the “Nautilus, Navigating Greece” exhibition in Brussels on March 8th, 2014, organized by the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports, Panos Panagiotopoulos. The screening was particularly notable for its alignment with a broader dialogue about Greece’s cultural and political landscape.

Impact on legislation and society

Despite numerous awards and screenings, Sienski was worried that the film’s original aim would go unnoticed. So, he was surprised that following its release, the Department Against Racial Violence of the Greek Police sent excerpts from the documentary as evidence to prosecutors in Athens. This action began a systematic crackdown on Golden Dawn’s operations.

The Greek government’s ensuing investigation, prompted by the documentary’s harrowing revelations and the growing public outcry, led to arrests and trials that exposed the party’s criminal activities. In 2020, the Athens Court of Appeals ruled that Golden Dawn was a criminal organization, leading to the conviction and imprisonment of its leaders.

Twelve years on

“The most rewarding aspect of my involvement was realizing the impact documentaries can have,” Sienski notes. “The project affirmed my belief in the power of documentaries to educate, alter attitudes, and transform lives.”

In a world forever driven by visual media, the work of documentary editors like Radek Sienski is crucial in shaping the understanding of global issues and turning conversations into action. More than a decade later, Sienski continues to tell human stories and believes that things flourish when you give them voices.