Rachel Grae talks about her new album ‘Journal No. 1’ and the digital age

Rachel Grae. Photo Credit: Ryan Simmons.

Rising pop artist Rachel Grae chatted about her new album “Journal No. 1.”

Her debut album, “Journal No. 1,” was released on December 6th, and it features the single “If I’ll Ever Win,” which explores body image acceptance and the journey to self-love.

How did you approach the song selection process for your new album “Journal No. 1”?

It’s actually the entirety of my original catalog that I have released to date! I wanted to make this release a representation of the growth I’ve experienced not only as an artist, but more importantly a person, since I first started writing and releasing music.

I put these songs in the order of when I wrote them so that the listener can follow along with my healing/hurting/learning process.

The three previously unreleased songs are from a section of my life I needed to share but haven’t yet had the chance to. It feels like the journal is finally complete and has come to a finish. I’m truly grateful for this first chapter of my career.

What’s your personal favorite song on there and why?

I really don’t know what my favorite song is on this album. I love them all for different reasons. Some I’ve outgrown, while others are current emotions.

“If I’ll Ever Win” is something I’ve struggled with for my entire life and never knew how to put into words, so I’ll go with that one for now. It’s my hope that this album will really resonate with people.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

The No. 1 thing that inspires my music and songwriting is my day-to-day life and experiences. A lot of people ask me why my songs tend to lean on the sadder side despite otherwise being a very happy and upbeat person, and for a while, my response was that that’s the reason I’m able to be happy outside of music: I use lyrics as a coping skill/my therapy.

I can only dream that it would do the same for listeners. Friends, my life, movies, quotes, conversations, and so many other things inspire my music.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of the digital age. I get to connect with so many people around the world that I probably wouldn’t have been able to connect with but for social media.

I also think social media can be a really negative place, so I try my best to make my accounts a place where fans can just enjoy and detach from life for a second.

What do your plans for the future include?

So many! I’m already working on another album, creating new merch, going on tour in February, and so so so much more that I’m excited to share at the start of the new year.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

Don’t be afraid to fail. The more times you fail, the closer you get to succeeding. Failure is an amazing thing and can only teach you lessons that you’ll have to learn eventually.

My other advice is to stay completely true to yourself. Because there is much comparison and pressure in the music industry and online, it’s easy to fall into the trap of doing what you think people like rather than what you love.

Stay true to yourself and just enjoy the process. Just have fun!

Which artists would you like to do a dream duet with?

There are so many! Dream collaborators that little Rachel would dream of are Bruno Mars, Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and so many more.

Honestly, just anybody that stays true and authentic in their music.

What does the word success mean to you?

There are a lot of ways I define success. One is waking up every morning being one percent better than I was the day before.

Another is surrounding myself with the people who uplift me. And in music, success to me is helping at least one person with the things that I share in my music.

I think my idea of success changes depending on where I’m at in life to be honest.

What would you like to say to your fans about your new music? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I hope these new songs bring comfort and healing, or just impact you in some sort of way. Thank you so much for supporting me and my first album.

I love you so much and I can’t begin to express how grateful I am.

Her album “Journal No. 1” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Rachel Grae, follow her on Instagram.