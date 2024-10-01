Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet to present ‘Holiday’ at The Acting Company

Rachel Brosnahan. Photo Credit: Mei Tao.

Actors Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet to present the play “Holiday” at The Acting Company in New York.

This a new adaptation of the Philip Barry play by Richard Greenberg, which is directed by Tony winner Robert Falls (“Death of a Salesman” and “Aida”).

This one-night-only play reading will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024 at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater at The John Jay College of Criminal Justice of The City University of New York (CUNY) in Manhattan.

Rachel Brosnahan is known for her acting work in the hit series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon Prime as the title character Miriam “Midge” Maisel, and she will be playing Lois Lane in the forthcoming movie “Superman.”

David Corenswet, who is known for his work in “Twisters” and “Hollywood” on Netflix will star as the title character Clark Kent in “Superman.”

Basically, they will take on the roles of Johnny Case and Linda Seton, which were played in the original 1938 film by Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn respectively.

The synopsis is: The Upper East Side Seton family prepares to welcome free-spirited Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, the eternal battle between whether one lives to work or works to live threatens to break them all apart.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Acting Company’s national tour and education initiatives that reach tens of thousands of students and audience members across nearly two dozen states annually.