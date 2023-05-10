Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Race row as Egyptian archaeologist releases Cleopatra documentary

AFP

Published

The head of a statue depicting Cleopatra
The head of a statue depicting Cleopatra - Copyright AFP Banaras KHAN
The head of a statue depicting Cleopatra - Copyright AFP Banaras KHAN

An Egyptian archaeologist on Wednesday released a documentary on the life of Cleopatra, the same day Netflix began streaming a controversial production depicting the ancient queen as black.

For weeks, pundits and officials in Egypt have reacted angrily to streaming platform Netflix’s decision to cast British actress Adele James in the lead role of its production “Queen Cleopatra” — insisting the ruler had lighter skin. 

Archaeologist Zahi Hawass’s 90-minute documentary “Cleopatra”, released on director Curtis Ryan Woodside’s YouTube channel, describes itself as telling the “true” story of the Ptolemaic dynasty’s last ruler.

“Was Cleopatra black? First of all, I have nothing against black people at all, but I am stating the facts — look at the Macedonian queens, none of them were black”, Hawass, a former antiquities minister, says in the documentary.

In April, Egypt’s antiquities ministry weighed in on the debate, insisting the historical Cleopatra had “white skin and Hellenistic characteristics”.

Netflix promoted its documentary-drama “Queen Cleopatra”, produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, as featuring “reenactments and expert interviews”.

Cleopatra was the last sovereign of the Ptolemaic dynasty, which was of Greek origin and ruled Egypt between 332 and 30 BC.

While legend holds the queen, born around 69 BC, was a great beauty, her appearance and the colour of her skin are largely open to interpretation.

Following the release of a trailer for the Netflix production, an online petition accusing the streaming service of rewriting history had garnered more than 40,000 signatures by late April.

In a country where some were already calling for Netflix to be banned for content deemed offensive to Egypt or “its family values”, legislator Saboura al-Sayyed last month repeated her call for parliament to block the platform.

Commentators in Egypt often decry campaigns among mostly African-American groups claiming the black origins of pharaonic civilisation.

In 2009, a BBC documentary claimed that Cleopatra had African blood, an assertion that passed without incident.

In this article:Culture, Egypt, Heritage, Netflix, Racism
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Trump found guilty of sexual assault — Great White Grope crashes and burns

Now might not be the time to go shooting people on Fifth Avenue, either. The Great White Grope Theory failed miserably and appropriately.

12 hours ago
Meta's decision to block news for Canadian Facebook in response to a proposed law demanding the social media giant pay news outlets for the journalism content it uses is 'not just flawed, but dangerous to our democracy,' said Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Meta's decision to block news for Canadian Facebook in response to a proposed law demanding the social media giant pay news outlets for the journalism content it uses is 'not just flawed, but dangerous to our democracy,' said Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Business

Trudeau slams Facebook for threatening to block Canadian news

Meta's decision to block news for Canadian Facebook in response to a proposed law demanding the social media giant pay news outlets for the...

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Roll over VPN: Is it time for software-defined perimeters?

There are signs that VPN alternatives are being considered, such as a software-defined perimeter (SDP).

13 hours ago
Shanghai pensioner Mou Guoying has spent the past three months crocheting woollen roses for Beijing Olympic medallists' bouquets Shanghai pensioner Mou Guoying has spent the past three months crocheting woollen roses for Beijing Olympic medallists' bouquets

Business

Economic instability: Many pensions will be inadequate for the future

There are other ways to save for retirement too, such as a Lifetime ISA or other savings accounts.

11 hours ago