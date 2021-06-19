‘Purgatory’ Season 2 is headed to Popstar! TV this summer

Danny Mahoney and Erik Fellows in 'Purgatory.' Photo Courtesy of 'Purgatory'

The digital series “Purgatory” is headed to Popstar! TV this summer for Season 2. Digital Journal has the scoop.

It was filmed in a cave in Armenia, and the question is which characters will live and who will die in these forthcoming episodes in Season 2. “Purgatory” was directed by Michael Caissie and Hayk Kbeyan.

Erik Fellows, who was hailed as Emmy-worthy in this role, stars as Bobby, Danny Mahoney plays Chris, Tatjana Marjanovic portrays Lisa, Bibi Lucille plays Marie, Anelya Gubryan portrays Nora, and David Chandler plays Preston, among other talented cast members. The entire cast list may be seen on the show’s IMDb page.

In the meantime, people can watch Season 1 of “Purgatory” on Popstar! TV by clicking here.

To learn more about the series “Purgatory,” follow the show on Instagram.