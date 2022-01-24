Precious Mayes is honored with the Crystal Chairman Award by NATAS

Kristos Andrews and Precious Mayes. Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Precious Mayes, executive producer of the hit digital drama series “The Bay,” has a major reason to be proud. She was recently honored with the “Crystal Chairman Award” by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

Mayes was recognized for helping to ensure the health and safety of television industry colleagues while they were filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 23-time Daytime Emmy award-winning series, “The Bay” (created by Gregori J. Martin) congratulated Mayes on this achievement via a post on their Instagram page.

Mayes has been a leader in the healthcare industry for over 30 years, she runs several hospitals, and she serves as the president and CEO of the Paciﬁca Hospital of the Valley.

In addition, Mayes played the role of attorney Donna Carrington in the holiday film “The Magic,” which was written and directed by Gregori J. Martin.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with executive producer Precious Mayes back in the summer of 2021.