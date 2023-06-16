Post Malone talks about the power of songwriting

Post Malone. Photo Credit: Adam DeGross

On June 15, global music superstar and rapper Post Malone chatted at the Songwriters Hall of Fame red carpet event. The ceremony took place at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in New York City.

He was the recipient of the prestigious 2023 “Hal David Starlight Award.” This prominent songwriting award is bestowed to young songwriters that are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.

An internationally recognized rapper, record producer, and hitmaker, Malone described the feeling of getting inducted as something that is “really exciting,” and “really really cool.”

Post Malone on the power of songwriting

On the power of songwriting, Post Malone said, “My music is subjective, and it is so cool to see people tell a story, and people listen and relate to that story.”

“Also, being able to help people with what they are going through is super cool, and to reach out to people through music and through lyricism. I don’t know if it’s good but it makes people feel something so that makes me super excited and super honored,” he elaborated.

Background on Post Malone

An eight-time diamond-certified and 10-time Grammy-nominated artist, Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and he incites Internet-breaking conversation with every move.

His 2019 third full-length album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year.

Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19.

Post Malone: Shattering records

In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post Malone crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever”; moreover, he also smashed the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises “rockstar,” “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse),” “I Fall Apart,” “Psycho,” “White Iverson,” and “Better Now,” among many others.

Post Mahone has sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney.

Post Malone defines success

When asked by this journalist about his definition of the word success, Malone responded, “That’s a good question. My view of success has shifted a little bit. I just want to take care of my baby. I have a one-year-old daughter.”

Songwriters Hall of Fame: Award presentation and performance

At the actual ceremony, Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Louis Bell, who is Post Malone’s longtime collaborator and friend, presented Post Malone with the coveted Hal David Starlight Award.

In his introductory remarks, Louis Bell described Malone as “the artist that he had been dreaming of working with ever since he started in the music business,” and rightfully so.

A multi-award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter, Post Malone performed a stirring acoustic version of his song “Feeling Whitney” from his debut album Stoney, which was quite intimate.

“It is so epic to be able to come up here and be honored with this award tonight,” Post Malone expressed, effusively, following the warm reception.

To learn more about Post Malone, check out his official website.