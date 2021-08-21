Positive Impact Movement expresses their gratitude to the fans for support on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Positive Impact Movement. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Morris, NBC

Positive Impact Movement has expressed their gratitude to their fans for all of their love and support while competing on the hit NBC reality competition “America’s Got Talent.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The acrobatic group act Positive Impact Movement is comprised of Travis Brewer, James Heugh, Andreas Alfaro, and Nathan Tsuji.

While they delivered an exceptional and high-adrenaline acrobatics set in the quarterfinals, they, unfortunately, did not earn enough votes to move on; however, their future should be bright and promising since they have overcome many obstacles to get to where they are today, and each of the member’s stories is an inspiration to us all.

Their impressive performance may be seen below, it blended acrobatics and bodybuilding, and it was accompanied by The Weeknd’s hit single “Blinding Lights.”

Travis Brewer

“Wow, what a wonderful experience,” exclaimed Brewer. “Dreams come true with Positive Impact Movement and ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Thank you, everyone! That was so fun, but the fun isn’t over.”

James Heugh

Heugh acknowledged that their time on “America’s Got Talent” has come to an end. “I can with an honest heart say that at the end of this, I have zero regrets. I invested 100 percent of myself into this dream; physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“Failing at this dream feels heartbreaking, I was hoping we’d make it much further,” he said. “But, waking up this morning I’m overwhelmed with the feeling of pride and gratitude. I’m proud of my guys at Positive Impact Movement.”

Heugh continued, “Our first performance ever together was on the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage. Each and every one of us rose to the occasion and had fun through all the pressure and hard times. There was never a single bit of hesitation to pull the trigger on pursuing this dream. We leveled up and I can’t wait to pursue the biggest opportunities all over the world with you boys.”

“Lastly, I’m proud of myself,” Heugh admitted. “I’m proud of my body for overcoming several serious injuries and performing at such a demanding level. I’m proud of myself for believing that I can accomplish my dream and at the end of it all, having the strength to pick myself up, dust myself off, and feel more driven to pursue the next big goal.”

“To everyone who supported me through this journey, it would have never been made possible without you. And every other person who helped us get a step closer, whether it was a vote, training advice, encouragement, or a friendly message. Your kindness has a massive impact,” Heugh elaborated.

Andreas Alfaro

“We did not advance to the semi-finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’,” Alfaro reflected on Instagram. “Although it was not the outcome we were expecting nor hoping for, we are extremely grateful and proud of this experience so far.”



“We like to remind each other that when one door closes another one opens,” he said. “It’s only a matter of time and perspective. Rest assured this is only the beginning for us. We are here on a mission to be able to positively impact as many people as we can worldwide, and so it begins.”

Alfaro continued, “We also would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your support and love that you guys have shown us throughout this journey we wouldn’t have been able to do this without you. We are merely a reflection of the OMB community we come from, so thank you to you all.”

Nathan Tsuji

Nathan Tsuji stated that he is proud. “We took direction, set intention, and overcame obstacles. We stared adversity in the face until it moved. We have finished this chapter of ‘America’s Got Talent’ but I think it’s worth writing another chapter… as well as going back and re-reading it,” he said in a social media post.

“I am so grateful for the generosity, love, and friendships that have come as a result of this journey,” he admitted. “10 months ago I met three strangers and dove headfirst into a dream. We all gave up job opportunities, stressed relationships, and sacrificed.”

Tsuji continued, “I am proud because we left nothing on the table. We did our best, and America voted how they did. While it’s not the result I was hoping for, I am still proud, because we did the best we could on stage.”

“Again, thank you to everyone who made this journey possible. I’ll do my best to keep striving and bettering myself every day to inspire you. Lastly, a huge congratulations to the acts moving on to the semi-finals. Y’all brought your A-game last night and I can’t wait to see what you can do in the semi-finals,” he exclaimed.

