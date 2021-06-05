Pop icon Tiffany talks ‘Hey Baby,’ new music, and Cooking Club

Tiffany. Photo Credit: Erika Wagner

Pop singer-songwriter and former teen queen Tiffany chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her new single “Hey Baby,” her new music, and her Cooking Club.

On her new single “Hey Baby,” she said, “Mark Alberici and I always write things together, he has some amazing ideas, musically. ‘Hey Baby’ is a little flirty and cheeky, and it’s summertime fun. This song is very easy and perfect for the summer.”

“Hey Baby” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

“This album ‘Shadows’ is going to be a little more up-tempo and a little bit more fun,” she added. “Everything we wrote for this album was spot-on and it kind of fit. I am trying to continue to grow as an artist, and I wanted to have some fun material as well, kind of like the ’80s where things weren’t so serious. People want to have a good time now.”

“I think this new album has a lot of fun attached to it,” she added.

For the time being, she listed “Bed of Nails” as her personal favorite song on the forthcoming album. “I love it. This song is a masterpiece and it shows me as a vocalist and as a writer. It’s a little deeper,” she said. “It should be in a film soundtrack, it’s an amazing song.”

Tiffany also spoke about the re-recorded version of her Billboard chart-topping single “I Think We’re Alone Now.” “We did that a couple of years ago and we remastered it,” she said.

This version was produced by Mark Alberici and Tiffany, and it was featured in a limited vinyl edition of “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Hey Baby,” which is available by clicking here. “This was really a bonus for the fans,” she said. “The new video did very, very well, and the vinyl was a celebration of that. It’s a little bit of old school meets new school.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, “I Need to Sleep.”

“I love all the cooking that I am doing and starting the Cooking Club,” she said. “It was really always my vision to incorporate food and music together for a complete experience. I will still be doing meet and greets, and eventually, we will be offering Airbnb or dining experiences where I will be cooking. The Cooking Club is just another facet of me.”

For her fans, Tiffany concluded, “Come and have a great time with me in the live shows. I really hope the fans are enjoying ‘Hey Baby’ as a first single. This is definitely more of a high-energy album. It has all the elements: pop, punk, and rock. You need to wear your comfortable shoes because we will rocking our faces off.”

To learn more about pop icon Tiffany, her new music and her show dates, check out her website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.