Pop artist kenzie talks about her new music and being a part of the digital age

Pop artist kenzie chatted about her new music and being a part of the digital age.

She furnished her advice for young and aspiring artists, and she revealed her own dream collab choices in music.

Song selection approach

On the song selection process for “biting my tongue,” she said, “There were a lot of songs that were candidate to be on this album, but I think, with the overall concept of it being ‘biting my tongue,’ a lot of the songs were super vulnerable and honest, and I wanted to go with that angle. We just picked the best songs that flowed with the album.”

Theme of the album

When asked if she was going for a certain theme, she said, “The theme was just to air everything out, as well as bringing different sounds into it.”

“I wanted to make it cohesive but also, to have a little bit of everything such as breakup songs, sad songs, and relationship songs. I feel like it has an overall cohesive sound,” she added.

Favorite song on the album

She listed the closing track “casualty” as her personal favorite song on the album.

That is the last song that I actually wrote for the album, and it’s my favorite,” she admitted.

“I felt like I relate to that song the most, at the moment. I love that song… the sounds are really gorgeous and beautiful,” she noted.

“I definitely want to start making more music like that,” she added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “Obviously, I take inspiration from my real-life experiences. I look up to so many female artists in the music industry, and I feel they are dominating it right now, and that is so nice to see.”

“I also take inspiration from Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and Billie Eilish,” she added.“My writing sessions are like my form of therapy,” she said.

“I go in and I just rant about a certain topic for hours and hours. That helps me get everything out, and we write everything down. Then, we pull from there, which is super helpful. I can probably write six songs about one topic,” she elaborated.

“Pulling from my real life is just easy for me, and it just flows super well,” she admitted.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “I think it’s so awesome. I feel that music is so easy to listen to these days. You can really listen to anything, and you can find new music. I love it!”

Future plans

Regarding her plans for the future, she responded, “I have something really exciting coming up for the rest of the year, but it is being announced soon. The one thing I can say is to expect more shows, for sure.”

Advice for young and aspiring artists and entertainers

For young and emerging artists and entertainers, she said, “For me, since I’ve been doing this for so long, it all just takes time. If you really want to do something, never give up.”

“If you put your mind to it and if you enjoy doing something, then you can absolutely achieve it. Just put in the hard work, and don’t do it unless you really enjoy it,” she said.

Dream duet choices in music

She listed Yebba and Justin Bieber as her dream coloration choices in music.

“I think Yebba’s music is so interesting and cool. I love everything that she does,” she said. “My lifetime dream duet would be Justin Bieber.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Creating this album was career-defining for me.”

“I have been doing music for a really long time and I was always so nervous to put myself out there, and be so honest with the world, and now with the album being out, and taking that jump, I found myself and my sound. I love doing what I do and that has definitely shaped me as a human,” she elaborated.

Best advice that she has ever been given

“I’ve gotten so much advice,” she admitted. “My mom and my sister are big parts of my life. I look up to my sister in so many ways. She is the most hard-working, generous, kind person, and my mom is the same.”

“I think my mom raised us very well,” she said. “My mom told us to always be humble for what we have, and that will take us far.”

“I am so grateful for everything that I do, even if it’s so little or so big,” she admitted. “There is just no way that this is happening to me right now. It is all surreal.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “to read minds.”

“I am such a people pleaser and reading minds would make my life so much easier,” she noted.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, kenzie said, “Unapologetically Me.”

“I am not taking any s**t,” she said. “Honestly, I am the best version of myself, and I think I am not afraid to be confrontational. I am just the happiest version of myself. I am just confident.”

Success

On her definition of success, she said, “I am living in success right now. I am in a really great spot, and I am just so grateful.“

“I am enjoying this so much to the point where it doesn’t feel like work. I really love everything that I do,” she added.

Closing thoughts on her new album

For her fans and listeners, she remarked, “With this album, I want people to have a song for everyone to relate to. I want people to know that I am just a normal girl, and I am growing up, just like everyone else is. I want people to know that I relate to them as much as they relate to me.”

“I wouldn’t be where I am without the fans,” she noted. “They really cheer me on and they listed to everything that I do.”

“The fans are just really awesome, and I feel I have a really good fan-base; they are just super awesome and kind. I am sending them so much love all around,” she expressed.

