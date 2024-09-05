Pop artist CERANDA talks about her new music

Pop artist CERANDA. Photo Courtesy of CERANDA.

Pop artist CERANDA chatted about her single “DO I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION” and its new music video.

On the new single, she said, “It was almost two years ago that I had the session with MADs and Stewart Taylor, who I met that day.”

“I remember showing up to the studio the day we wrote this, feeling so over social media and how a half-naked picture of me was gaining more attention than my music was by the algorithm,” she elaborated.

She continued, “Stew and I then tapped into all these different moments in my life when I felt overlooked—like when a guy ignored me until I had a glow-up or when his friends wanted me, or even those times when I knew people were watching me and I played into it, because at that point, why not?”

“No matter how the song relates to you, it’s truly about unapologetic confidence that you are THAT girl,” she added.

Music and songwriting

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “First and foremost, real life is my biggest inspiration.”

“Whether it’s something I’ve experienced, am currently going through, or something someone close to me has faced, those genuine emotions are what fuel my music, especially my lyrics. Second is my deep love for music, particularly pop,” she elaborated.

“The genre excites me—whether it’s the thrill of a new release or the nostalgia of a classic from my childhood playing on shuffle. I am constantly listening for sounds that speak to me,” she added.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she shared, “My future plans include continuing to write and release new music and art. I’m having so much fun right now, and I’m excited about everything I’m preparing for the rest of this year and next.”

“I also plan to perform a lot more in 2025, which is one of my absolute favorite things to do,” she added

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “The digital age both excites and scares me. I love the ability to release music, share art, and connect with people—something that wasn’t always possible.”

“I’m also keenly aware of the internet’s negative impact on society. Beyond being a distraction and eroding our attention spans (which also inspired ‘DO I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION’), it does make it harder than ever to stand out,” she said.

Despite these challenges, I prefer having the chance with every song or post to reach the people who need it.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, she said, “First and foremost, your art has to be for you. You need to love the process every time you create because if that passion is your foundation, you’ll never burn out or lose your drive.”

“The business side of art is just that—business. While it’s essential for those aiming to make a living from their work, it can sometimes dim the joy of creating,” she noted.

“It’s a tough truth, but staying grounded and connected with your inner child’s love for art is key to maintaining that passion,” she explained.

Dream duet choice in music: Lady Gaga

She listed Lady Gaga as her dream duet choice in music. “I can’t deny that just being in the same room as Lady Gaga would probably be the end of me,” she said.

“To me, she’s the ultimate legend—her talent, vulnerability, freedom of expression, and passion have inspired so many young artists like myself, and it’s entirely deserved,” she elaborated.

“Lady Gaga inspired me in every way growing up and it would be an absolute honor to write a song with her,” she added.

Success

Regarding her definition of success, she said, “Success to me is being able to live and make music. It’s all I have ever wanted to do and lately I am getting to do it more and more which is exciting!”

Closing thoughts on her new single

For fans and listeners, she remarked, “The one thing I want people to get out of ‘DO I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION’ is for it to be an anthem for those who need to remember who they are.”

“The second line “Good.” That is the main point because at the end of the day, you know who and what you are and no one can take that away from you,” she concluded.

The new single is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about pop sensation CERANDA, check out her Linktree page.