Peter Porte talks about his new film ‘Yuletide the Knot’ on UPtv

Peter Porte in 'Yuletide the Knot.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv

Actor Peter Porte of “Days of Our Lives” chatted about his new film “Yuletide the Knot” on UPtv.

New holiday film

Porte described “Yuletide the Knot” as an “amazing” experience. “Nanea [Miyata] and I have been friends for a long time, and we had previously done a Christmas movie and I was very intrigued with producing.”

“We decided to do one together, so we started working on this script in 2019 and then the world shot down, which was crazy because we had everything ready. We initially put everything on hold for two weeks never thinking this would last for months at a time,” he explained.

“In the meantime, we did not sit around, we made a thriller called ‘Dead in the Water,’ which we subsequently sold to Lifetime,” he said.

“Then, we changed locations and we filmed ‘Yuletide the Knot’ in Colorado in the most perfect place. It is an amazing location with amazing people there. It’s a hidden gem, which is perfect just the way that it is,” he elaborated.

“As you can see in the movie, we shot all of our exteriors as soon as we got there so that we could capture that snow,” he said. “We were able to catch the last bits of snow.”

He noted that Nanea taught him how to play guitar, and during COVID he took guitar lessons over Zoom. Fans and viewers will get to see Porte playing the guitar and singing in the film. “While I am not great at the guitar, I was able to get by with that song,” he said.

“I went to school for musical theatre, so my first jobs were singing and theatre-based,” he admitted. “Whenever I get to sing, it’s always a treat for me.”

Porte acknowledged that it was “great to produce this film” though it was a lot of work. “For this movie specifically, so much relies on the décor, which is like an extra character in the movie,” he said.

“You really need to create a vibe and a spirit, and that takes a lot of time and money, but I think that we accomplished that with this film, and I hope that people enjoy it,” he said.

He praised Melissa Peterman for being a great friend, as well as the funniest person that he knows. “Melissa was perfect for the role of Paula,” he admitted.

‘Day of Days’

Porte plays the role of Dimitri Von Leuschner on the Peacock daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, he was a part of “Day of Days” 2023. It took place in the newly-named Peacock Place at L.A. Live and it was free for everyone in attendance.

“It was amazing. It was so great. I did not know what to expect. Greg Rikaart and I have known each other for 11 years. We worked on ‘The Young and The Restless’ together so he briefed me a little about it, but I didn’t expect to meet 2,000 diehard fans in the sun. It was great to meet them and talk to them and to meet with all the press who are so supportive of this soap opera, which has been around for 60 years. The energy in that space at L.A. Live was palpable and really exciting to be a part of.”

On working with Greg Rikaart, who plays Leo Stark, he said, “It is very fun. We have so much fun on set each day. Our story has had so many ups and downs, as well as twists and turns. We will see what the future holds. Hopefully, there are still more stories to tell.”

‘Uncoupled’

“I had a good time with that one,” he recalled about being a part of the Neil Patrick Harris series “Uncoupled.” “We had such a good time despite filming when the Delta COVID variant was out. I think this series turned out really nicely.”

April 2024 fan event in New Jersey

This April, Porte will be a part of a New Jersey fan event, titled “To the Races,” which is hosted by Star Struck Fan Events.

“Actually, I grew up in Orange County, which is very close to where we are visiting in New Jersey, so I am very excited about that. That event will be a homecoming for me, and I am excited to meet all the fans that live up there.”

Montreal fan event

On June 1st, 2024, Porte will be a part of a Star Image Entertainment fan event in Montreal, Canada, as part of its 10th anniversary. “I cannot wait to meet the fans up in Canada,” he exclaimed. “This event is going to be so great!” he foreshadowed.

To learn more about actor Peter Porte, follow him on Instagram.