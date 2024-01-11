Peter Macon talks about starring in the film ‘Shelter in Solitude’

Peter Macon in 'Shelter in Solitude.' Photo Courtesy of Regal.

Actor Peter Macon chatted about starring in the film “Shelter in Solitude,” which was written by Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

“Shelter in Solitude” tells the story of a death row prisoner Jackson (Peter Macon) with 10 days left to live, and his unconventional relationship with a washed-up country singer, Val (Siobhan Fallon Hogan) turned prison guard. “I feel like it’s a period piece,” he admitted. “Going through COVID, we were going through a global catharsis. It captures that time in our collective memory.”

“This film is a universal human examination of possibilities… It’s like what happens when a flower grows out of concrete. It would be nice for people to stop and take a moment and look for joy in places that are not expected,” he said.

“It also does a deep dive into the industrial prison complex; it is not cute, to put it lightly,” he said. “It sheds a little bit of light into unique connection in the midst of national crisis. People are trying to cope with this mysterious illness, and having to wear masks and quarantining, and what all of that meant. In hindsight, it is good to look back at it and revisit it.

“I hope people remember how cathartic that time was, and I hope people remember the lessons from it, and not gloss over it. COVID slowed the world down, and collectively, there were some aspects of it that were good for our psyche,” he added.

Experience making ‘Shelter in Solitude’

“It was independent filmmaking, which we shot pre-strike,” he said about his experience making the movie. “It was great. It was down and dirty with no pretense. There was a lot of love on set. A lot of people really wanted to do as much as they could. Siobhan is amazing and magnetic. People want to bend over backwards for her because she is such a sweetheart.”

“It was a really healthy and funny work environment. It was sincere, it was really nice,” he said.

Portraying Jackson in the movie

On playing Jackson, he said, “What I liked the most was playing with Siobhan. We did a lot of improv. She’s an actor’s actor, and an actor’s producer. She was wearing a lot of hats, and she was able to navigate being a producer, screenwriter and the lead.”

“All of my scenes were with her, and being locked in that horrible small cell. It was refreshing to work with an actor and filmmaker that is so generous under those circumstances. She had wonderful energy come and relieve me… she was so tireless, present, and generous. It was a joy to work with her, and her family was joyful as well,” he elaborated

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Macon said, “I’ve been at this for too long. Most of my career has been on stage, in the theater. I’m not trying to get my followers up. I’m not hating on it and I’m not in competition.”

“I don’t feel a certain way about it at all,” he admitted. “It exists in the same way I exist. It’s a tool, and AI can at times be dangerous. It is a part of the process and a part of the evolution. It gives people a platform and a voice that they didn’t necessarily have.”

“I think technology is great,” he said.” It has done wonders for our lighting design and for set design. There are benefits and nuisances to it.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Macon said, “Being able to do the work I want to do when I want to do it. Having a continual flow of work.”

