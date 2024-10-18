Peter Jacobson talks about starring in the new thriller ‘Smile 2’

Peter Jacobson. Photo Credit: Luke Fontana.

Actor Peter Jacobson chatted about starring in the new Paramount Pictures thriller “Smile 2,” which was which was written and directed by Parker Finn.

‘Smile 2’

“My experience on Smile 2 was fantastic—hard work and lots of fun,” he said. “My scenes were all with Naomi, and she’s not only ridiculously talented but also a total pleasure to work with… not a bad combo. It’s a rigorous movie.”

“Naomi and Parker knew what they wanted and went 100 percent in every moment,” he noted.

“Parker has great instincts and quite a unique eye. I was really impressed by the look and feel of the first film, so it was thrilling to be asked to play this wonderful, quirky character and be guided by such a talented director,” he elaborated.

“Parker is super smart, curious, and generous. I loved working with him,” he said. “The crew was so nice while also working their asses off (sometimes very late into the night).

“Everyone is lifted when you know you’re creating something people are going to love,” he added.

Playing Morris

On playing Morris, he remarked, “I adore Morris because he’s as compassionate as he is laser-focused. He is carrying so much pain, but he is also extremely brave.”

When asked what he learned about this screenplay, he reflected, “I’m not sure what the screenplay taught me, other than confirming that I always want to be telling a good story… even if it scares the shit out of me.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Jacobson said, “I’m old enough to have very consciously experienced the onset of the digital age. So that comes with a lot of amazement and also frustration.”

“Let’s just say technology and social media are not exactly my comfort zones but wow, it’s thrilling how things have changed and how convenient the world can be. Somehow, I often find myself whining about it,” he elaborated.

Future plans

On his plans for the future, he revealed, “My immediate future plans include working on a very funny independent film. My long-term future plans hopefully include working on other funny films, dramatic films, and scary films.”

“I also hear there’s a lot of great TV being made these days. Work, work, work,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “What do I know? I know that this business can be brutal and utterly random.”

“If you know you love being an actor and you know you can’t see yourself doing anything else, then don’t ever let the tough times nudge you away from yourself,” he noted.

“It’s an inherently insecure career, so really know you want it, that you need it. And when the work comes, always dig deep and enjoy it. Also, keep yourself surrounded by friends and family,” he said.

Experience in ‘House’ opposite Hugh Laurie

On his experience in “House,” he exclaimed, “It was awesome. I feel so lucky to have had such a long and successful gig. Years later, I’m still amazed by the global reach of that show. And because of streaming, there’s now a whole new generation of fans.”

“So being a part of that is pretty wonderful,” he admitted. “We touched a lot of people. They were five joyful years for me: getting to create and develop a character for that long with such superb writing. There were just so many exciting and funny moments on and off screen.”

“We had a blast together,” he noted. “And having a protean talent like Hugh essentially at the helm was all the difference. He was a joy to work with. He could be intimidating and demanding, but he was setting a bar that needed to be reached in every moment to match his unparalleled talent and skill—and, most importantly, for the show to succeed.”

“Obviously, Hugh is one of the funniest people to ever walk the planet,” he said. “I guess that’s innate. But you also have to be the smartest person in the room… by a wide margin.”

“After five seasons, I think I’m uniquely qualified to judge a British actor’s ability to pull off an American accent, and Naomi Scott was as good as Hugh—seamless,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he responded, “Success? Yikes. How much you achieve—whatever shows you actually do get to be a part of (on stage or screen), your own measure of success has to be tied more rigorously to how much you’ve stayed true to yourself as an artist and as a person.”

“Has your essence shone through in whatever you’ve done as an actor—readings, workshops, every audition, every ounce of generosity and support you generate for your fellow artists on any given day?” he said.

“Hopefully, you’ve wedded your idea of artistic and personal success to all that. This business is almost built to prevent that perspective. I find it fleeting, but I never stop trying,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘Smile 2’

For his fans and supporters, Jacobson remarked about the film, “I think it’ll be difficult not to enjoy Smile 2. It’s ridiculously scary and creepy. But I hope audiences will also appreciate the high level of artistry that makes the experience so disturbing and fun.”

To learn more about Peter Jacobson, follow him on Instagram.