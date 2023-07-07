Peter Bundic talks about starring in Tubi thriller ‘Trap House’

Peter Bundic. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei

Greek-Canadian actor Peter Bundic spoke about starring in the new Tubi thriller “Trap House.”

On his experience playing Fibs in the horror film “Trap House,” Bundic said, “It was such a fun time getting to play Fibs and working with such a great cast! The director Nicholas Humphries was very collaborative and on top of things which made the shooting process really smooth as well.”

“It was just as fun to work on ‘Trap House’ as it is to watch,” he said “Many traps and tricks along the way. Will my character Fibs make it through the trap house?”

Inspirations as an actor

Regarding his inspirations as an actor, he said, “I’m inspired daily by the hardworking people I’m surrounded with and that really translates over into my craft. The more attention to detail and desire to constantly be improving is my driving force.”

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, he said, “The amount of content being released with all these new platforms available is definitely thrilling for actors. The possibilities of all the different roles to play is really exciting.”

Greek heritage

Bundic was candid about his Greek heritage. “My mom’s side of the family is all Greek and I grew up with my grandparents being only a two minute walk away from my house,” he explained.

“So much of my childhood has been growing up in a very Greek style home with family constantly coming in and out for visits, not to mention all the great food. Im very lucky and proud of my heritage,” he said.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “My future plans and goals definitely include some action roles coming up. I’ve always taken pride with incorporating my skills from various sports and implementing them into characters when applicable.”

Advice for young actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Keep striving for your dreams and stay optimistic. You never know when the right door is opened right in front of you.”

Dream acting partners

On his dream acting partners, he said, “I’ve always wanted to work with Ryan Reynolds. He is definitely one of my favorite Canadian actors and we both grew up in Vancouver. I’d love to get the opportunity to act with him.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Bundic revealed, “There are little wins and big wins. Most will only see your big wins as success but it’s the small ones that make that success possible.”

To learn more about Greek-Canadian actor Peter Bundic, follow him on Instagram.