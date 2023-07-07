Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Peter Bundic talks about starring in Tubi thriller ‘Trap House’

Greek-Canadian actor Peter Bundic chatted about starring in the new Tubi thriller “Trap House.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Peter Bundic
Peter Bundic. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei
Peter Bundic. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei

Greek-Canadian actor Peter Bundic spoke about starring in the new Tubi thriller “Trap House.”

On his experience playing Fibs in the horror film “Trap House,” Bundic said, “It was such a fun time getting to play Fibs and working with such a great cast! The director Nicholas Humphries was very collaborative and on top of things which made the shooting process really smooth as well.”

“It was just as fun to work on ‘Trap House’ as it is to watch,” he said “Many traps and tricks along the way. Will my character Fibs make it through the trap house?” 

Inspirations as an actor

Regarding his inspirations as an actor, he said, “I’m inspired daily by the hardworking people I’m surrounded with and that really translates over into my craft. The more attention to detail and desire to constantly be improving is my driving force.” 

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, now with streaming and technology being so prevalent, he said, “The amount of content being released with all these new platforms available is definitely thrilling for actors. The possibilities of all the different roles to play is really exciting.” 

Greek heritage

Bundic was candid about his Greek heritage. “My mom’s side of the family is all Greek and I grew up with my grandparents being only a two minute walk away from my house,” he explained.

“So much of my childhood has been growing up in a very Greek style home with family constantly coming in and out for visits, not to mention all the great food. Im very lucky and proud of my heritage,” he said.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he shared, “My future plans and goals definitely include some action roles coming up. I’ve always taken pride with incorporating my skills from various sports and implementing them into characters when applicable.” 

Advice for young actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Keep striving for your dreams and stay optimistic. You never know when the right door is opened right in front of you.” 

Dream acting partners

On his dream acting partners, he said, “I’ve always wanted to work with Ryan Reynolds. He is definitely one of my favorite Canadian actors and we both grew up in Vancouver. I’d love to get the opportunity to act with him.” 

Success

On his definition of the word success, Bundic revealed, “There are little wins and big wins. Most will only see your big wins as success but it’s the small ones that make that success possible.” 

To learn more about Greek-Canadian actor Peter Bundic, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, Digital Age, Film, Greek, Horror, peter bundic, Thriller, trap house, tubi
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country 'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country

World

Alps to Atlas: Swiss-inspired cheese comes to Algeria mountains

'Tamgout' cheese, a blend of the Swiss Gruyere and Dutch Gouda styles, has become a source of pride in the north African country -...

22 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Hottest day in history — Well done, geniuses

There are no excuses.

14 hours ago
Investors will closely following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China this week, with ties between the two countries strained by a number of key issues Investors will closely following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China this week, with ties between the two countries strained by a number of key issues

World

Yellen heads to China as US seeks to stabilize ties

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is due to arrive in Beijing on Thursday, kicking off a high-level visit aimed at improving communication.

24 hours ago
The wreckage of a bus lies on its side after plummeting into a ravine in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca The wreckage of a bus lies on its side after plummeting into a ravine in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca

World

Death toll rises to 29 in Mexico bus plunge

The wreckage of a bus lies on its side after plummeting into a ravine in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca - Copyright Tlaxiaco...

21 hours ago