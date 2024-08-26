Persistence: How Connor McCollam established himself in media production

Photo courtesy of Connor McCollam

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Connor McCollam is an expert media producer and brand marketer, establishing himself as a connection point between numerous businesses and brands, and having founded a marketing company that boasts a large client base and broad influence in his field. He is always persistent and passionate in his work, bringing incredible projects to life with his proven expertise.

Connor’s career origins

Connor began his journey as so many creatives do, with a passion for video and photography. His love of media directed him toward pursuing a degree in marketing, paying his way through college by doing media projects on the side. At the end of his college career, by combining his innate talent for media and his well-earned education in marketing, Connor already had an established client base. Seeing all his hard work paying off, Connor wasted no time in taking the plunge to create his own media company.

“My love and passion for media inspired me to seek it as a career,” Connor said when asked about his inspiration for starting his business. “Being able to tell stories and showcase brands through my art has always been a beautiful thing for me.”

How Connor established himself as a media producer

Starting as a full-fledged media producer, Connor found that he was rather unique in his field, but there were many challenges he would have to overcome. He has an impressive ability to bring his client’s visions into reality while adapting to their particular needs. Still, in Connor’s industry, barriers to entry can seem insurmountable. As he says, “To break out in this industry… is extremely difficult given the barriers to entry. Through persistence, research, planning, and execution I’ve been able to connect with major brands and showcase them as well as bring them to new heights through my work.”

To establish himself as he has, Connor recognized that you can never give up. One more phone call and one more email could be just what you need to get noticed. Even now, Connor holds to this belief that persistence is key to success, and it has made him the media producer he is today.

Examples of experience and expertise

Connor has worked to market various products using his expertise in media. He edited a set of full music videos for Offset’s “Set it Off” album rollout, as well as single-release marketing assets. For the Rolling Loud and Dreamville music festivals, he created art and edits that told their festivals’ stories in unique and exciting ways. Outside of the music space, Connor has worked with Guy Lafleur Wine and Spirits from the company’s inception to introduce new products for the Québec market, providing them with high-quality creative media to create sell-out successes. At Silver Star Mercedes, he created another set of unique videos conveying everyday scenarios with the new Mercedes lineup that helped the audience relate to the product.

Persistence is key

Connor’s remarkable success and dedication to the craft of media production are uniquely based on persistence, and he thrives by adaptation. The efficiency and quality of his work have established him and his company as a reliable partner in media production. Looking ahead, he wants to improve the brands he works with while branching out into new and bolder projects.