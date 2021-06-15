People in this week’s releases pay the ultimate price to get what they want

A scene from 'Deliver Us From Evil' courtesy of Well Go USA

This week’s releases include a hunted man on a noble mission; a fantasy romance; the final season of an epic TV series; new adventures on a mysterious locomotive; and a movie that takes two steps forward, then three steps back.

Deliver Us from Evil (Blu-ray)

After the shocking kidnapping of a little girl in Thailand, In-nam (Jung-min Hwang), a mercenary with a murky past as a government black ops agent, is forced to re-emerge from the shadows when he learns the incident is closely connected to him. With the help of expat Yui (Jeong Min Park), he flies to Thailand and begins tracking the girl’s whereabouts, moving ever closer to the notorious child trafficking ring responsible for her abduction. However, when an infamous gangster nicknamed “The Butcher” (Jung-jae Lee) learns just who has entered the country and is finally within his grasp, he goes on a bloody rampage to thwart the ex-agent’s rescue mission as retaliation for a killing that even he will never be able to forget — or forgive.

This narrative has a John Wick feel to it as In-nam is an expert assassin about to retire when he’s drawn back into the life by an unexpected occurrence. What audiences see of his lethal skills at the film’s start is very impressive, so they can have faith he will succeed in his Brian Mills-like mission. However, The Butcher is also very skilled and far more brutal, so it’s not a surprise when he manages to repeatedly intercept In-nam and impede his search. In-nam’s Thai guide is a transgender woman who also acts as his translator and is surprisingly not scared off the job regardless of what it pays. The fight scenes are very well choreographed, and range between fast-paced gun fights and hard-hitting blade battles. Filmed in four languages and three countries, the picture uses its locations to its full advantage.

Special features include: making-of featurette; “Filming Location”; and trailers. (Well Go USA)

Infinity Train: Book Two (DVD)

This season follows Mirror Tulip, an escaped reflection from the mirror world, and Jesse Casay, a 14-year-old jock from Arizona. As the pair find themselves on the run from the mirror police, themes of identity, friendship and peer pressure arise.

The series takes place on a mysterious train that travels through a barren landscape as its passengers work through unresolved emotional issues or trauma. Each season follows different characters on their journey to leaving the train and returning home. Mirror Tulip began her adventure in Book One, but this second season is dedicated to her venture with Jesse and Alan Dracula, a silent deer with super powers. It’s understandable that Tulip is being sought for breaking the rules, but she also proves she should be given the opportunity to build a life of her own by helping Jesse confront his issues and earn his ticket home. Their challenges are strange and include kicking a talking toad (or not), a strange carnival quest and a tree that feeds on negative energy.

There are no special features. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Long Weekend (DVD)

When down-on-his-luck Bart (Finn Wittrock) has a chance encounter with the enigmatic Vienna (Zoë Chao), the two fall fast and hard. An enchanted weekend courtship leads to unexpected revelations, but the secrets both carry could be their undoing or the chance for a fresh start.

Though it may be difficult to guess the exact secret Vienna is keeping, one can get into the ballpark pretty easily. Bart, on the other hand, is fairly easy to read as he’s unexpectedly open about his mental health issues and very honest about his current situation. They cram a lot into a weekend so that it feels like they’re actually together much longer. But their whirlwind romance is exciting and fun, and they seem to be a perfect match regardless of whatever truths they may be hiding. Wittrock and Chao have great chemistry, and really draw viewers into a movie that could’ve otherwise been less than mediocre. She’s especially delightful and charming, making the rollercoaster ending even more impactful.

There are no special features. (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Supernatural: The Fifteenth & Final Season (Blu-ray)

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), along with the angel Castiel (Misha Collins), have battled gods, demons, mythical creatures and monsters in a seemingly unending quest to save the world. But in the Apocalyptic final battle, they face off against God Himself, triggering God’s decision to end this reality forever. Over 20 episodes, the Winchester brothers reach the end of their long, wayward road trip after a lifetime of hunting things and saving people. In other words, the family business.

Fans have been on the road a long time with the Winchesters and while the end was inevitable, it is still a bittersweet occasion. They’ve faced a lot of evil over the years, but this season certainly takes the pie as Chuck (Rob Benedict) returns to the keyboard and retakes control of the narrative. In a show where death is always lurking — including the persona Death in several instances — there’s always heartbreak to be faced and overcome, and the final season does not divert from the formula. Magic plays a significant role in the narrative and many characters audiences never expected to see again return for the ultimate farewell, including some terrifying eradicated ghosts. They confront the usual array of evil creatures, such as a monster fight ring, djinns, vampires, werewolves and zombies, all while trying to figure out how to stop God from ending the universe. Nonetheless, the final episode is a tough pill to swallow as it attempts to wrap up a 15-year fellowship in 40 minutes, which feels simultaneously like a cheat and a gift.

Special features include: deleted scenes; “Supernatural: The End of the Road”; “Supernatural: Family Don’t End in Blood”; “Winchester Mythology: Midwestern Heroes”; “Supernatural: The Long Road Home — Special Retrospective Episode”; 2019 Comic-Con Panel; “Winning Baby: A Supernatural Giveaway”; and gag reel. (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

Switchblade Sisters (Blu-ray)

Lace (Robbie Lee), the leader of inner-city girl gang, The Dagger Debs, meets her match when new girl Maggie (Joanne Nail) moves into the neighborhood. Mistrust and conflict turn to friendship as the girls end up in Juvenile Detention together at the mercy of abusive guards. Meanwhile, The Dagger Debs’ male counterparts, The Silver Daggers, have to contend with the arrival of a new gang, led by the villainous Crabs (Chase Newhart). But when the girls get back on the streets, a planned retaliation strike in tandem with The Silver Daggers backfires and puts Lace in hospital. Maggie assumes control, teaming up with Muff (Marlene Clark) and her gang of Black militants from across town to declare all out war. But there’s a traitor in their midst…

Released in 1975 and directed by Jack Hill (Coffy, Foxy Brown), this movie follows the trend of female empowerment movies that had good intentions but not always the best execution. The Debs’ in-fighting is the result of two women wanting the same man who actually began his relationship with one of them by breaking into her apartment and raping her. However, once the women realize the men won’t win the inevitable gang war, they take the onus to arm themselves to the teeth and take the fight to their enemy. They’re all pretty badass, partaking in street-clearing gun battles and fighting with everything they’ve got. Unfortunately, after some formidable girl power bonding moments, the narrative once again strips it all away and sends them back to square one by allowing a petty dispute to tear the gang apart.

Special features include: commentary by historians/critics Samm Deighan & Kat Ellinger; “We Are The Jezebels”; “Gangland: The locations of Switchblade Sisters”; Jack Hill and Joanne Nail at the 2007 Grindhouse Film Festival; interview with Jack Hill, Robbie Lee and Joanne Nail; photo galleries; and theatrical trailer. (Arrow Video)