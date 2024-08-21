Penelope Ann Miller talks about starring in the film ‘Reagan’

Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan in 'Reagan.' Photo Courtesy of MJM Entertainment.

Golden Globe-nominated actress Penelope Ann Miller chatted about starring in the new film “Reagan” as First Lady Nancy Reagan opposite Dennis Quaid as the title character, President Ronald Reagan.

The film will be released in theaters on August 30th, 2024.

The synopsis is: From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, “Reagan” is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds.

Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich (Academy Award winner Jon Voight), a former KGB agent who followed Reagan’s ascent, “Reagan” captures the indomitable spirit of the American dream.

On playing Nancy Reagan, Miller said, “It was daunting, but it helped that we got along well and that we had the chemistry. Hopefully, that shows up in the film, and I think it is the heart of the film.”

“It was scary to take on these iconic characters,” she admitted. “You know everyone is going to compare you to them, but the best we can do is to literally capture their essence and be as authentic, and not judge them ourselves as we are playing them,” she elaborated.

“We just try to depict them as real people who are multilayered. Hopefully, it pays off,” she elaborated.

Lessons learned from this movie

“It is not a political drama; it’s a biopic with an amazing love story,” Miller exclaimed. “Hopefully, it is entertaining.”

“Ronald met my character, Nancy, when he was serving as president of the Screen Actors Guild,” she said.

“Nancy’s belief in him and believing his purpose that was greater than being an actor. I think that is what elevated him to become a governor and then president,” she said.

Penelope Ann Miller on Mena Suvari

Miller had great words about co-star Mena Suvari. “While I didn’t work with Mena, I know her… I actually recommended her for the role,” Miller said.

“Mena and I have the same manager, and she looked at lot like Jane Wyman to me, and Mena is a great actress. I thought Mena did a great job,” Miller added.

