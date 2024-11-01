Peggy Lu talks about starring in ‘Venom’ and working with Tom Hardy

Peggy Lu. Photo Credit: Peter Konerko.

Actress Peggy Lu chatted about starring in “Venom,” playing Mrs. Chen, and working with Tom Hardy.

How was your experience in the “Venom” franchise?

It’s better than winning the lottery! As you know, this is one of Sony’s most successful films from its Spider-Man Universe and I am still having many pinch me moments that I’m in all three films!

Please somebody pinch me again. The experience in the Venom franchise has been surreal! I had many “first time” moments, for example, I got to do my own stunts which were super scary and fun; working with CGI.

I trained with an A-list choreographer, Jennifer White, the same choreographer as Barbie and we still keep in touch; my first flight to London, my seat could transform into a bed and it was upstairs of an airplane, which were all unbeknown to me that they existed.

I can go on and on, it’s like a kid who has never been in a candy store. The best part of it was the cast and crew; they were easygoing, positive individuals who had great work ethics and I am very grateful to have had the opportunity working with so many amazing people!

What was it like working with Tom Hardy?

Tom Hardy and I have been working together since 2018. It’s like we were an old married couple who finish each other’s sentences. Instead of using a bunch of adjectives to describe Tom, I’ll give you an example.

My first Venom, day one on the set in 2018, I got there super early to check out the set, run lines, warm up, etc. I was in a corner facing the wall running lines by myself and Tom tapped me on the back. I turned and he gave me a huge hug and said “Hi, I’m Tom Hardy.” So cool and chillaxed.

Needless to say, I was trying to be like him, cool and chillaxed so I said “who?” That was the only word, more like a sound that I was able to utter. Nice Tom repeated “I am Tom Hardy and I’m in your scene.” Something like that he said, he did repeat his first and last name.

Again, I was being cool and replied “duh.” Another stupid sound that I uttered. He didn’t blink, had no judgment and asked “do you want to run lines?” He sensed how nervous I was and wanted to help me, like peer to peer. That was a first for me, an A-list actor offered to run lines with me.

That day, he set the tone of our working relationship. Nowadays, we talk about our torn meniscus, aging, and family lives. He’s the definition of cool, that’s what it’s like to work with Tom; easy peasy, no drama.

How was your experience playing Mrs. Chen?

I have great acting coaches, Graham Shiel and Jackie Geary, who helped me mold and create Mrs. Chen. This is another “first time” moment – I played the same character three times.

Each time the writer, Kelly Marciel, took Mrs. Chen to a different level that elevated me to new artistic heights; it was truly magical. I am grateful that Mrs. Chen resonates with audiences worldwide, which I will treasure forever!

What do your plans for the future include?

My next project is with Randall Park from Fresh off the Boat, who’s a hoot! He made me sign an NDA so you’ll have to ask him, lol.

I am also in the process of designing/building a storage base with casters for my bed with a set of stairs and guardrails for my dog Oscar who has dementia; he is doing great, still has a huge healthy appetite and boy, can he poop!

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

OMG! Great question; you are the only one who has asked me. By definition, the digital age is intended to provide users the ability to rapidly and easily transfer information.

But, such easy access to information has made us intellectually lazy with a sedentary lifestyle.

According to the United Nations, social media connects almost half of the entire global population in real time.

The algorithms used by social media can fuel the fracture of societies around the world yet they also have the potential to do the opposite.

I think we all need to be smart and well informed on how we harness and manage new technologies. Just like everything else, perhaps too much of anything is bad for you right?!

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Be curious, always be learning about the world around you and beyond. Mastering the craft of acting is a lifelong pursuit; it requires tenacity and perseverance because there are more rejections than bookings.

The road is very winding so stay focused on growth by taking classes and studying with different teachers because there are always new levels to ascend.

It takes a village to raise an actor and the village changes as you grow; the wisdom gained in each village will ultimately coalesce into your distinctive artistry.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Also Harvard Business Review’s favorite question. I used to have a laundry list of measurable objectives like salary and title.

As I mature, meaning more white hair I have to dye, the meaning of success has evolved. Success is pursuing what I want and having the luxury to work with kind people of integrity.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Venom”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

Always do the right thing even if it means you have to risk everything.

To learn more about Peggy Lu, follow her on Instagram.