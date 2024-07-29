Peet Montzingo talks about his new single ‘Carousel’ and the digital age

Peet Montzingo releases 'Carousel.' Photo Courtesy of Peet Montzingo.

Musician, songwriter, and social influencer Peet Montzingo discussed his new single and music video for “Carousel.”

How did “Carousel” come about?

My new single “Carousel” was written when I was at a place in my life where I was spiraling. My mom was in the hospital, my career was feeling so repetitive and I was feeling immense pressure, my love life was falling apart… I honestly was just trying to get through each day, but the only thing that helped me was taking more Adderall.

It was a loop fueled by the desperate need to barely scrape by each day.

This was where I was at mentally when I got on a plane and flew to Nashville for our studio session, so it’s no surprise the first day basically turned into a therapy session.

We had some great ideas to express my feelings in a song, but every melody and instrument we tried just didn’t feel right to me… It wasn’t until day two that we

discovered the hook of the song, and from there the rest was history.

I think “Carousel” truly embodies how I felt waking up every morning, trying to cope with the day, and the downward spiral that came with it.

Also, what inspired the song’s music video?

The music video for Carousel is heavily inspired by my own perspective on life (greatly influenced by my meaning of the track) and my journey in figuring out how I want to navigate my future.

From a very young age I knew that I’m not someone who will follow a ‘normal’ life or

career path. I have always had so many wild ideas and passions and visions for what I want to create, and especially with having ADHD and having to navigate that- I never could see myself being held down by something I am not truly passionate or excited about.

So the story being told in this video is that of someone who is stuck in the rut of a ‘normal’ life and is slowing going insane with his mundane day to day.

It is basically his story of breaking out of that cycle by realizing that life is so much more meaningful and exciting when you do what your soul is passionate about and you let who you really are shine through… even if it’s weird.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and

social media being so prevalent)

I believe that we are so blessed to be living in the era that we are in and that I have access to the technology that people even 20 years ago wouldn’t be able to even conceptualize. It’s beautiful that people are interconnecting with each other more so than we have ever been.

I believe it really has given perspective to the lives we live and we can find a community in anything. It’s crazy that I can release something from LA, and within seconds, a fan in Germany will see it, and someone in Korea, and someone in New York…

We have the potential to connect to millions of people within minutes. It’s really inspiring when you think about it, because it’s an opportunity to make millions of people feel not alone, loved, inspired… it really can make the world a better place (unfortunately the trolls ruin it though).

Regardless I am so thankful for the platform that I have and for the people who listen to my music (or watch my videos) because this world is so broken, and I am so driven to want to help make it brighter… and the digital age made it even more possible.

What do your plans for the future include?

We’ve planned a waterfall release with my music, so there will be a new single roughly every 8 to 10 weeks. Our partners at Vydia, Amazon Music, and Spotify have some surprises in the future that I can’t talk about right now.

However, I can say that merch is definitely on the horizon for future releases and the goal is to get back on tour (only this time I will be solo).

Aside from music there is a virtual ADHD game in the works, a second children’s book about to be published, a couple product lines, and also a documentary currently in preproduction.

What are some of your favorite mottos to live by?

I have one tattoo—it’s a skeleton key on my arm and it resembles my main motto that I live by… We are so powerful as humans that I believe we have the key to unlock almost every door we want to go through in life.

Although we may not know how, feel intimidated or not good enough to go through that door, I believe we absolutely can. And I know this because I live it and have seen the fruits of it.

At the end of my tattoo is a cross instead of ward-cuts which resembles God slamming the door on you, because let’s be honest… Some doors, no matter

how bad we want to go through it, will not let you in.

I define that as a path that isn’t meant for us, so it’s actually a good thing. Did any of that make sense?

What would you like to tell our readers about “Carousel”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

I sound like a broken record here (pun intended) but I would say the message is about self love.

If you’re feeling numb and spiraling, then maybe you need to take a step back and figure out how you can change things up. Maybe you need to follow your heart and quit your job, or break that relationship with a partner/friend, or find a creative outlet.

Whatever changes you need to make should resonate with who you are and what actually makes you happy… even if it’s weird… because you are unique for a reason and it should shine.

“Carousel” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about social influencer and artist Peet Montzingo, follow him on Instagram.