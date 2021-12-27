Paula Deen and Lee Greenwood will host ‘Helping a Hero’ Telethon

Lee Greenwood. Photo Courtesy of 2911 Media.

On December 27, Paula Deen and Lee Greenwood will be hosting a “Helping a Hero” Telethon. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This will air on Monday, December 27 at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. EST on RFD-TV, The Cowboy Channel, and One America Network.

Viewers and fans can also stream it on Paula Deen’s Facebook page or Lee Greenwood’s Facebook page. It will feature performances by The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gatlin Brothers, Debby Boone, Crystal Gayle, John Conlee, Home Free, Darryl Worley, The Frontmen, and a special finale by Sam Moore, and T. Graham Brown with special guests Janie Fricke, Michael Ray, Lee Brice, Tim Rushlow, and Darryl Worley.

“Helping A Hero” is one of the largest home-building organizations in the country for wounded veterans. For more information, visit its website.

This telethon will raise awareness and money to fund the remaining 75 percent of the 100 Homes Challenge, with Morris funding the initial 25 percent of the total cost of the homes. The telethon is executive produced by Kim Greenwood and Lee Greenwood.