Paul Sidhu talks about his new thriller ‘Repeater’

Paul Sidhu. Photo Courtesy of Saban Films

Actor and producer Paul Sidhu chatted about his new thriller “Repeater.”

He is rapidly becoming a major force in independent cinema, having recently top-lined seven different films.

‘Repeater’

He currently stars as John Smith opposite Kristanna Loken, Gary Daniels and Corbin Bernsen in director R. Ellis Frazier’s action thriller, Repeater from Saban Films in which his hitman character is hired to track down a hacker and whistleblower. The film is now available on VOD.

On playing John Smith, Sidhu said, “It was a lot of fun. The team was really great, we had a really nice experience in Mexico, so it was enjoyable overall for the five weeks we were done there, it was great. The team was really cool.”

The synopsis is as follows: After a botched job in Colombia, a hitman takes on a high-stakes contract that may have deadly consequences for all involved – himself included.

The trailer for “Repeater” may be seen below.

“It’s not a traditional hitman for hire film,” he said. “Interestingly enough, it has a lot of layers to it. Our characters have a history to them and if you follow the film closely, you will see how it’s layered with their relationships. Also, when you look at the action sequences, be forgiving, because we learned the choreography of them literally on the day and on the spot, without many stunt doubles around. In independent filmmaking, we try to do our best on the day of the shoot. Focus on the story and enjoy it.”

Other projects

Sidhu also stars in Uppercut, director Robert Beaumont’s upcoming romantic drama about an awkward attorney whose life trajectory is changed by his female boxer client. He also takes the lead in Deep Stage, an action drama about a former professional drag racer and part time drug dealer who is recruited by the DEA to take down a dangerous kingpin.

Sidhu stars in, produces and co-wrote another action drama – Escape from Black Water – about an attorney who travels to the other side of the world to find what happened to his missing fiancée, but winds up in a prison convicted of her murder.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Sidhu said, “I think it’s great. There are so many different platforms out there. It creates a lot of different opportunities for all kinds of folks so it’s nice. It definitely makes things more accessible.”

His first film foray as a lead actor, writer and producer was Aakhari Decision, in which he portrays a reluctant assassin who is dragged back into his dangerous profession when he falls in love. Not only did the film get a major theatrical release in India, but it made a cool profit for its investors.

Turning to science fiction, he starred in and wrote 2307: Winter’s Dream, a futuristic sci-fi action film, set in the 24th Century, in which he portrayed a retired special forces humanoid hunter who is pulled out of retirement to hunt down the leader of a humanoid rebellion.

The multi-talented Sidhu later starred opposite Tom Sizemore in Hustle Down, a comedy action drama in which he plays a bounty hunter in search of the chauffeur who stole his drug lord’s valuable car. “That was also a lot of fun,” he admitted. “Working with Tom Sizemore was a treat, the guy was very gracious and communicative. It was almost like getting a crash course in practical acting. It was a great experience.”

Sidhu continues to develop new projects, including a sequel to 2307: Winter’s Dream.

For young and aspiring actors, Sidhu said, “Be professional in everything you do, that’s the main thing. That will take you far. It’s a small world in Hollywood. Go for it, and don’t lose heart.”

He listed Quentin Tarantino and Taika Waititi as the directors that he would love to someday work with. “I really like Taika’s work in regard to the comedy angle of things,” he said. “There are so many good directors out there.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sidhu said, “Enjoying life and every moment.” “That’s the chapter I am in right now. I’ve always worked hard in everything I have done. I am grateful where I am at,” he said.

To learn more about Paul Sidhu, check out his IMDb page and follow him on Instagram.