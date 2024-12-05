Paul Campbell talks ‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ and ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening’

Paul Campbell in 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy.' Photo Credit: Ricardo Hubbs, Hallmark Media.

Actor and screenwriter Paul Campbell chatted about his Hallmark projects “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” and “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening.”

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’

Campbell stars in this holiday movie alongside Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad and Margaret Colin.

The synopsis of “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” is: The Brenner brothers are back and putting on a holiday pageant for young Thomas while trying to cope with life’s curveballs, including their mom’s new boyfriend.

Campbell co-wrote the “Three Wise Men and a Boy” screenplay with Kimberley Sustad and Russell Hainline. “It was three of us. Russell came on late in the game and made some moves. It was really challenging; it was very hard to write a sequel and it took a year longer than any of us expected,” he said.

“I am so excited about this film,” Campbell said. “It took two years together this film together, and we are really, really happy with how it turned out. The boy is six years old now.”

“It was an absolute nightmare,” Campbell jokingly laughed. “We had a lot of fun in our candy cane costumes,” he clarified.

His co-stars Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker both extolled Campbell as the “King of Sequels,” and rightfully so.

‘Jingle Stop Tour’ in New York’s Hudson Yards

For the 15th anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas,” Hallmark was able to spread joy to fans with the first-ever Jingle Stop Tour.

16 talented actors from this year’s holiday movies traveled on a Hallmark Christmas-themed bus from Washington, DC, to Philly to New York’s Hudson Yards (at The Vessel). They stopped to greet fans, hand out treats and spread cheer.

“That event was so beautiful,” Campbell recalled. “It was quite extraordinary. There is nothing better than New York at Christmas. We were in a central spot [New York], and this was it.”

Campbell also complimented Shaina Rae Julian and Annie Howell over at Hallmark for all their hard work in everything that Hallmark is doing right now. “We thank them for their constant support in getting us in front of our fans. It’s monumental what they’ve accomplished. We don’t know how they do it; it’s extraordinary,” Campbell expressed.

‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ sequel

In “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening,” he reunited with Aimee Garcia.

The second ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ movie was so good,” Campbell exclaimed. “It was better than the first.”

“Working with Aimee Garcia again was so great. She is just awesome,” Campbell admitted. “The scripts are so fantastic; it is impossible not to have fun.”

In return, Aimee Garcia returned the compliment and praised Campbell. “I adore Paul Campbell so much… he is a class act,” Garcia acknowledged.

2024 Christmas Con

In a few weeks, Campbell will be a part of the 2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey, and he is really looking forward to it.

“I also can’t wait for Christmas Con in New Jersey… it’s the best,” Campbell exclaimed.

Message for his fans and supporters

For the fans, Campbell remarked, “Thank you so much for watching and for supporting us, and for making us feel valued… that means a lot. Thanks for loving these movies, and Merry Christmas.”

To learn more about Paul Campbell, follow him on Instagram.