Patrika Darbo and Anna Maria Horsford to host the 2022 Indie Series Awards

Patrika Darbo and Anna Maria Horsford. Photo Courtesy of the Indie Series Awards

Acclaimed actresses Patrika Darbo and Anna Maria Horsford will host the 12th annual Indie Series Awards on April 7, 2022. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Since 2009, the Indie Series Awards has honored the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series. The 12th Annual Indie Series Awards ceremony will be held at The Colony Theatre in Burbank on Thursday, April 7 at 8 p.m. PST.

Primetime Emmy-winning actress and four-time nominee Patrika Darbo is a veteran of over 35 years in film and television. Darbo recently returned to the NBC daytime drama “Days of our Lives” as Nancy Welsey in a role that she originated back in 1998.

Darbo had a recurring role on CBS’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.” She also served as a Governor at the Television Academy and can be seen on the Emmy award-winning Amazon series “Studio City,” which was co-created by Emmy winner Sean Kanan.

As one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, Emmy-nominated actress Anna Maria Horsford continues to inspire audiences through cinema, television, and theater. Her career and influence span generations, bringing to life some of our favorite characters including Thelma Frye on “Amen,” Mrs. Jones in “Friday: Friday After Next,” Dee Baxter on “The Wayans Brothers,” or Vivienne Avant in “The Bold and Beautiful.”

Horsford can be seen on a wide range of projects premiering in 2021 to 2022, which include her roles as Roberta on TBS’s “The Last OG,” Nicole on ABC’s “The Conners,” Jolene Hernandez on Amazon Prime’s Studio City, Aunt Deedee on BratTv’s Sunnyside Up, and Gramma Missy on Amazon Prime’s Ghost Tape.

Fans will be excited to see Horsford in the Hulu premiere of “Vacation Friends” starring John Cena. Horsford also recently landed a guest star role on FOX’s hit series “Pose” along with Billy Porter and can be seen on the new CBS hit series “B Positive.”

“I am thrilled to be hosting the wonderful Indie Series Awards once again and this time with my dear friend, Anna Maria Horsford,” Darbo enthused. “Hell hath no fury like two seasoned old dolls,” she exclaimed.

“Our gems are in the Indies,” Horsford added.

The Indie Series Awards celebrate the best in independently produced scripted entertainment created for the Web. In total, 49 series from all around the world are nominated in 34 categories.

To learn more about the 2022 Indie Series Awards and a complete list of this year’s nominees, visit their official website.