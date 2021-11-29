Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Patrick Muldoon talks about ‘Deadlock’ film, co-starring Bruce Willis

Actor Patrick Muldoon chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new film “Deadlock,” which was directed by Jared Cohn. It will be available in theaters, in digital, and On Demand on December 3, 2021.

Published

Patrick Muldoon in 'Deadlock'
Patrick Muldoon in 'Deadlock.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films
Patrick Muldoon in 'Deadlock.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films

Actor Patrick Muldoon chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new film “Deadlock,” which was directed by Jared Cohn. It will be available in theaters, in digital, and On Demand on December 3, 2021.

Cohn co-wrote the film with Cam Cannon. “‘Deadlock’ was nothing but a pleasure,” he admitted. “I got to work with one of my idols, Bruce Willis so it was great. Jared Cohn and I have been brothers for years. I always love working with him as a director.”

Muldoon stars as Mack alongside Bruce Willis (who plays Ron Whitlock) and Michael DeVorzon as Smith. “Michael and I know each other well too,” he said. “It was great to be reunited with Michael, he did a great job acting-wise. Michael and I hadn’t seen each other for years so it has been a long time coming. It was a real pleasure to work with Michael.”

Synopsis of ‘Deadlock’

Bruce Willis stars as Ron Whitlock, a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. With a nearby town on the brink of massive flooding and destruction, it’s up to one retired elite army ranger Mack Karr (Patrick Muldoon) to save thousands of innocent lives before it’s too late.

On being an actor in the digital age, Muldoon said, “The cool thing is that you can get the content out to the public easily. Thanks to social media, there is a real relationship with the audience before the film comes out. That’s what I love about the digital age.”

He opened up about playing Austin Reed on “Days of Our Lives,” where he originated the role. “That was pretty much my first real job,” he said. “It was back in the glory days of daytime so initially, I had no idea what I was signing up for. I just loved it. I’m in Barcelona, Spain, right now filming something and two people come up to me and tell me ‘hi, Austin’ that many years later. The fans have been so dedicated.”

On his definition of the word success, he said, “You want to feel what’s in your soul. It’s a spiritual thing. For me, it’s scattered in a way since it has to be with acting, producing, and music. Success means being fulfilled.”

In this article:Actor, Bruce willis, deadlock, Film, jared cohn, Michael DeVorzon, patrick muldoon
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Hanukkah, the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights’ begins tonight

Hanukkah is an eight-day “festival of lights” that takes place during the winter, oftentimes at or around the same time as Christmas.

14 hours ago
At least 30 dead in DR Congo massacre blamed on jihadists At least 30 dead in DR Congo massacre blamed on jihadists

World

DR Congo to let Uganda pursue rebels on its territory

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow armed forces from neighbouring Uganda to enter its territory to chase rebels.

23 hours ago
G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

World

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic.

15 hours ago
EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

World

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia.

23 hours ago