Patrick Muldoon talks about ‘Deadlock’ film, co-starring Bruce Willis

Patrick Muldoon in 'Deadlock.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films

Actor Patrick Muldoon chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about the new film “Deadlock,” which was directed by Jared Cohn. It will be available in theaters, in digital, and On Demand on December 3, 2021.

Cohn co-wrote the film with Cam Cannon. “‘Deadlock’ was nothing but a pleasure,” he admitted. “I got to work with one of my idols, Bruce Willis so it was great. Jared Cohn and I have been brothers for years. I always love working with him as a director.”

Muldoon stars as Mack alongside Bruce Willis (who plays Ron Whitlock) and Michael DeVorzon as Smith. “Michael and I know each other well too,” he said. “It was great to be reunited with Michael, he did a great job acting-wise. Michael and I hadn’t seen each other for years so it has been a long time coming. It was a real pleasure to work with Michael.”

Synopsis of ‘Deadlock’

Bruce Willis stars as Ron Whitlock, a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. With a nearby town on the brink of massive flooding and destruction, it’s up to one retired elite army ranger Mack Karr (Patrick Muldoon) to save thousands of innocent lives before it’s too late.

On being an actor in the digital age, Muldoon said, “The cool thing is that you can get the content out to the public easily. Thanks to social media, there is a real relationship with the audience before the film comes out. That’s what I love about the digital age.”

He opened up about playing Austin Reed on “Days of Our Lives,” where he originated the role. “That was pretty much my first real job,” he said. “It was back in the glory days of daytime so initially, I had no idea what I was signing up for. I just loved it. I’m in Barcelona, Spain, right now filming something and two people come up to me and tell me ‘hi, Austin’ that many years later. The fans have been so dedicated.”

On his definition of the word success, he said, “You want to feel what’s in your soul. It’s a spiritual thing. For me, it’s scattered in a way since it has to be with acting, producing, and music. Success means being fulfilled.”