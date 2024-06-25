Patrick Leonard talks about his new music and career

Patrick Leonard. Photo Courtesy of Tom Estey Publicity & Promotion

Veteran producer, keyboardist, composer and songwriter Patrick Leonard chatted about his new music.

Throughout his music career, he has worked with such artists as Madonna, Roger Waters, Elton John, Leonard Cohen, Bryan Ferry, Julian Lennon, Rod Stewart, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Jeff Beck, Bryan Adams, Jewel, Michael W. Smith, Marianne Faithfull, and Robbie Robertson, among countless others.

Leonard Cohen has praised Leonard for being a “magnificent composer.” I don’t think there’s anybody working today with those kinds of skills, Leonard Cohen said.

In addition, Elton John said, ““If you are tired of formulaic music like myself, this album by Patrick Leonard will make you sit up and take notice. Surprising melodies, incredible music played perfectly by all concerned. For me it is manna from heaven listening to the unexpected twists and turns. A brave album and one that is a complete triumph. Having had the pleasure of working with Pat, this made me feel grateful and made me feel alive.”

How did “It All Comes Down To Mood” come about?

I’d say a few things contributed. First, Anna and I had recently relocated to the East Coast from the West Coast via the upper Peninsula of Michigan. This was June 2021. So, still Covid times. I’d been doing a little work with Roger (Waters) on what was to be a solo record, but it got put on hold. And there were some other things I was working on but none of them were really going anywhere.

At least not enough to be fully engaging. We had just moved, my studio was set up in a new spot and I felt fairly charged. So I started looking at recent compositions and songs to see if there was possibly a record in there.

And at that point decided there wasn’t and that if I was going to make a record I was going to have to write it from scratch. I think the first song I wrote was “Looking for a Heart”, which was an autobiographical narrative followed by a prog-rock outro.

From there I just kept writing. There are 16 songs on the record. I’ve never done a head count but I think I wrote close to 30 to come up with the 16 that ended up being on the album.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

I’ve played the piano and written music and songs for as long as I can remember. I actually can’t remember a time when I didn’t play piano.

That said, this record and these songs was very much inspired by a new environment, a new studio (in a series of many), a fairly strong sense that if I was going to find something that was going to fully engage me I was going to have to create it myself.

Also, having the greatest life partner in Anna, was a huge part of my inspiration. As a writer, I draw from what’s going on around me and filter it through my lens that, like all lenses, goes in and out of focus fairly regularly.

​How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Truthfully, I’m doing my best to stay on the analog side of the fence as long as I can. For example, I write on an acoustic piano with manuscript paper and a pencil, though I do use Logic Pro X to record to (which is 100 percent digital) .

Although I don’t use the internal instruments, I prefer my pianos, B3 (organ), synthesizers, that’s all. As far as social media goes, I was on Instagram for a little while about seven years ago and I stopped because fairly quickly, I found myself a bit of a slave to it.

At this point, as I’m releasing new music and need social media, I have someone to manage it for me. And it’s not that I disapprove of it, I just don’t relate to it. I do realize of course, that it’s pretty much everything these days.

That’s said, I’d like to add that if the question was “Do you think music has gotten better with the Internet?” My answer would be no.

What do your plans for the future include?

In the time since I finished “Mood” I’ve written and demoed two more albums (over 20 songs). The first one (which has no title as of yet) I felt wasn’t quite reaching the bar I wanted it to reach so I started over.

Second one is called “Love and Occasional War” and I’d say it’s 90 percent written and demoed. So when I come back to it it’ll be to put the players together and make a record out of it. And like “Mood”, I’m putting these songs together specifically for a vinyl experience.

The immediate future is going to be about promoting “Mood”. I’d really like to play some live shows as well. In fact; I’m happy to announce my Vinyl Release concert is set for Joe’s Pub in Manhattan. Details will be on my site.

I always have numerous musical and artistic goals floating around in my head. But I wouldn’t really call them plans.

I’m doing some writing for theater and if it goes well it will definitely be occupying my time in the future.

What is your advice for young and emerging artists?

Buy stock in AI. Lots of it. Seriously, I think our digital world makes it difficult for young artists as it’s completely normal for them to fully engage it. This means a constant stream of a massive diversity of other people’s ideas.

Obviously, things have changed a lot since I was a teenager but I don’t think we have. As I understand the science, we don’t evolve all that quickly. Like small changes in our brains takes thousands of years.

I bring this up because I do think things have changed since I was a teenager consuming music while looking for my own voice. I believe (maybe I’m right, maybe I’m wrong) that in order to find unique artistry, you need space. If you don’t have space, I believe you’re more likely to emulate what you’re immersed in.

So my advice to young artists is to be selfish with your time and what you listen to. I believe fairly strongly that artistic evolution is a solitary experience. At least if you’re interested in having a unique voice it is.

What are some of your proudest professional moments?

I have a group of friends that goes back to the seventh grade. I think they feel pride for me because they watched me do the same thing all these years. And that they saw my dreams manifest. I think they’re proud of me. When I think about the idea of pride It translates in me more to thinking that the work I did at a particular time was somehow better than other work. So then the question becomes “what do I think is my best work”?

In 1984, I was the Musical Director and keyboardist for the 1984 Michael Jackson Victory tour (basically the “Thriller” tour).

In, 1985 Madonna’, ‘s True Blue. My first penned hit songs: Live to Tell and La Isla Bonita.

In1987, Like a Prayer. I pushed pretty hard for this record to be live musicians at a time when drum machines and sequencers were ruling the planet. And I think that because it was, it set it apart. Oh Father is my favorite. I think it’s the best song and recording we ever did together. One could even say I’m proud of it…

In 1989, Toy Matinee. This was me getting to do what I wanted to do. I wrote (and co-wrote) songs about things that were personal to me. Chose the musicians I wanted to work with and was extremely fortunate to have Bill Bottrell producing so I could just be an artist.

In 1990-92, Amused to Death. Having been a 14 year old musician in 1970 meant that Pink Floyd was at the center of my universe. So there’s a certain surreality to spending nearly two years with Roger Waters and Jeff Beck and the London Phil at Abbey Road and that when I think about it, I still have to pinch myself.

And I also feel that though the record wasn’t massively noticed at the time, I think the work on it is stunning. All aspects. Roger Waters is brilliant.

In 1996, Rivers. Rivers was a labor of love. It’s an acoustic piano record of original compositions. The lineup is myself, John Patitucci, Saatchi Patitucci and Luis Conte. It’s my only other solo record until now. It has some very good moments.

In 2001, Elton John ‘Songs From the West Coast”. From the release of his first record, Elton was also at the center of my musical universe. He is an absolute genius and one of the most gifted creators ever as far as I’m concerned. Making this record was an incredible experience and I think it’s a damn fine piece of work.

In 2007, Pat Monahan’s Last of Seven. This record didn’t get nearly the attention it deserved. Unfortunately, it’s not the best sounding record. It was a time when things were being mixed “in the box”. Which means 100 percent in the computer. That’s said; Pat is an incredible writer and singer. There were moments in the collaborative writing that I would put next to my very best work.

​What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is being able to do what you love and get better at it until you can no longer do it at all.

What would you like to tell our readers about “It All Comes Down To Mood” (what’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

It All Comes Down To Mood was created to be a vinyl record. I did my best to make an old school “record.”

I’m hoping the people that still enjoy vinyl and some newcomers to vinyl are able to appreciate this record in the way I listen to records and have been inspired by them.

If there’s one thing I’d like people to get from the record is that it’s still possible to create a body of work that’s less about the individual songs and more about the sum of the parts.

Maybe wake up our sleeping attention spans, get a little stoned (if you like that sort of thing) and listen nice and loud. The record is me going back to my teenage years when I was consumed by albums and obsessed with the art of making them. And I would add, that I hope people like it.

To learn more about Patrick Leonard, check out his official website.