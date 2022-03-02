Connect with us

Pat Benatar earns 2022 nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pat Benatar, the “Queen of Rock,” earned a 2022 nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Published

Pat Benatar
Pat Benatar. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Pat Benatar. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pat Benatar, the “Queen of Rock,” earned a 2022 nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Benatar is nominated alongside her husband and guitar player, Neil Giraldo in the “Performers” category. She has been eligible for this recognition since 2004. She grew up in Lindenhurst on Long Island.

She and Giraldo are credited for being one of the most “formidable power couples” in rock and roll history. Benatar and Giraldo both created a unique sound that has impacted the sonic landscape of the ’80s on a deep level.

With her music video for “You Better Run,” Benatar made MTV history, becoming the first woman to appear on the channel, while Neil Giraldo was the first guitar player on MTV. Their partnership is one of rock music’s most long-lasting. They founded their own entertainment company, Bel Chiasso, and they continue to perform concerts and create new music to this day.

Her mantel holds four Grammy awards, which she won consecutively from 1981 until 1984, all of which were for “Best Female Rock Vocal Performance” for such singles as “Fire and Ice,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Shadows of the Night” and for her Crimes of Passion album.

To learn more about Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, check out the rock couple’s website.

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

