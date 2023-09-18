Pamela McNeill talks about her new music, and the digital age

Pamela McNeill. Photo Credit: Shelly Eve

Singer-songwriter Pamela McNeill chatted about her new music, which includes her latest single “Give Back My Love – Reimagined.”

What inspires your music and songwriting?

That’s a great question! When I think about it, there are several things that happen to propel me forward with an idea. Sometimes it’s what’s going on in my life. Sometimes it’s current events and the way a topic seems to be permeating the world around me.

Sometimes it’s a phrase or title that intrigues me. Very often it’s conversations with friends or people I know and what they are going through. Especially if I’ve gone through the same thing and can empathize.

Many times, it’s a melody that won’t leave me alone. More often than not, it’s just a feeling I have. I’ve learned to trust that feeling and let it lead me where it wants to go. But I do know that whatever I write has at least a thread of my life and experience in it.

What is your latest single or project? How did that come about?

My latest single is “Give Back My Love – Reimagined.” It came about when the head of my label (Farm to Label Records), John Richardson, played some shows with me (on drums) and suggested we “remake” a few songs from my catalog.

I was all for it and gave him and Adam Ollendorff (producers) the green light to take a deep dive into my songs and choose a few. This was the first one. I absolutely LOVE this new “reimagined” version.

It was always one of my personal favorites so it’s especially rewarding to hear it in a fresh, new way.

How does it feel to be an artist in the digital age? (now with streaming technology and social media being so prevalent)

I actually really like it more often than not. First – I remember how expensive it was to create, print and mail thousands of postcards to try and get the word out.

To be able to instantly communicate with fans about shows, new singles, projects, collaborations, studio time or other career related moments by just accessing social media is truly amazing. And (mostly) free!

I try to remember that all the time. I’ve always enjoyed talking with fans, so it’s nice to be able to connect with people on a more constant basis outside of the live shows.

What are your thoughts on AI on the future of the music business?

I’m still gathering info on that. I think there’s a tendency to be afraid of change. And I feel a bit of that fear when it comes to songwriting and performing. I’m hopeful that there will always be a strong desire amongst music lovers to want to support “authentic” voices.

Those of us who write from the human experience and sing or play instruments after years of study and practice deserve to be able to make a living. I’m sure there will be some interesting AI “songs” or “tracks”.

Maybe it will become its own category. However – having spent the majority of my life in front of crowds – I don’t believe there is anything that can replicate those kinds of moments of shared emotions between an audience and the artist, bands and musicians.

What do your plans for the future include?

My plans involve more songwriting and recording. I’m very hopeful to go on tour next year. There are many cool things on the horizon! Also – It’s been suggested I watch “Yellowstone.”

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

My advice is to just do it! Find a place to perform. Even if it’s karaoke nights at first. Get involved in school or community musical programs. Form a band with your best friends. Practice, practice, practice.

If you practice for two hours a night, know that someone else is practicing three hours. It’s a path that almost everyone wants to try. I always say that being a musician is a way of life.

Not just a “career,” if that makes sense. You have to want it badly. These days, it’s much easier because it’s more accepted to want to become a musician than it used to be. Just give yourself goals to work towards.

For example, say you want to learn to play and sing 3 songs by “X” date. Study the songs YOU love and get a basic understanding of music theory – the chord structures for sure. Even the bands you think don’t use that “music theory stuff” – DO!

They understand it on enough of a level to create songs that work and have a pattern. Record yourself singing or playing often on your phone so you can develop your “ear” and learn what you do and don’t like about your voice or playing and work on addressing those things.

Pick up books on songwriting. Read and study. Keep up with what your favorites artists or bands are doing. Realize that this is not something you can ever put on “pause” for very long.

Don’t expect to get paid! Not at first. You need to create something that people want to come back for. That will generally take time. But that’s okay. You’ll get there if you really want it and work for it.

The phrase I have and say to myself often is “forward motion.” It may not be much, but you need to keep moving forward. Good things will happen if you do!

Which artists would you like to do a dream collaboration with and why?

Love this question! I’d love to write with Lori McKenna! She’s been one of my favorite writers / artists for forever. There’s a certain song idea I’ve been holding onto that I’m secretly wishing I could write with her.

A few years ago, I got to play the Bluebird Café for the first time in the round and I got to meet her by chance a few days before my show. She was incredibly kind, and she wished me luck at the Bluebird! It made it so special. Whenever I hear her music, I’m reminded of all the sweetest moments of my life.

Also, Dan Wilson (Semisonic) is a fellow Minnesotan and it would be a dream to get to collaborate with him. He’s written for Adele, The Chicks and many others. When I first moved to Minneapolis after high school (to join a band) I walked into a bar downtown and Trip Shakespeare (his first band) was the headliner.

It was my very first night in town and I was so blown away. I’d never heard anything so fresh. I was inspired for a long time.

And of course, Stevie Nicks! Whatever, whenever, however, Stevie – you just let me know and I’ll be there!

What does the word success mean to you?

I feel like there are many different layers of success. But in terms of the music business, I think success is being able to sustain yourself doing what you love to do and knowing that you are being true to yourself as you navigate your dream.

For me, the fact that I get to create music with some of the greatest musicians you could ever work with – and then get to perform for audiences who buy tickets and appreciate it – is about as good as it gets. Everything else is icing on the top!

What would you like to tell our readers about your new music?

First, I really appreciate everyone who has taken the time to read what I have to say! Thank you!

My new music is exciting to me because I feel like with my producers, we have created a sound that brings me full circle back to my rock roots. But we weren’t trying to fit into any specific genre. We just let the songs take us where they needed to go.

We let the players do what came natural to them. It felt very organic and authentic. And I hope anyone who listens can find a little piece of themselves somewhere in the songs.

“Give Back My Love – Reimagined” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Pamela McNeill, check out her official website and follow her on Instagram.