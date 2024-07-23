‘Pachinko’ Season 2, starring Lee Min-ho, is headed to Apple TV+

Minha Kim and Lee Min-ho in 'Pachinko' Season 2. Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

Season 2 of the drama series “Pachinko,” starring Lee Min-ho, is headed to Apple TV+ on August 23, 2024.

Aside from Lee Min-ho, the cast features Academy Award winner Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Anna Sawai, Jin Ha, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, and Sungkyu Kim.

Soo Hugh serves as the creator, head writer, and executive producer. The series hails from Media Res and it is told in three languages (Korean, Japanese and English).

The second season was directed by Leanne Welham, Arvin Chen and Sang-il Lee.

Season 2 will be comprised of eight episodes, which will premiere on Friday, August 23rd, and every subsequent episode will be released weekly each Friday through October 1, 2024.

The synopsis is: Feeling the ripple effect of World War II, the fate of the Baek family echoes across four generations. Forbidden love, resilience, and moral dilemmas define the journey of “Pachinko” Season 2.

The new trailer may be seen below.

The trailer debuts a a new cover Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida” by global music star Rosé of the K-pop group BLACKPINK. Aside from her covering appearing in the trailer, it is also featured in the Season 2 finale.

“Panchinko” is based on the New York Times bestselling novel (of the same name) by Min Jin Lee. It is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of remarkable matriarch, Sunja.

In Season 2 of “Pachinko,” parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, where Solomon explores new, humble beginnings.

To learn more about Lee Min-ho, follow him on Instagram.