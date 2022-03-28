Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Oscars holds moment of silence for Ukraine

Hollywood held a moment of silence at Sunday’s Oscars gala to show support for the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Published

A message in support of Ukraine is displayed on a screen onstage during the 94th Oscars
A message in support of Ukraine is displayed on a screen onstage during the 94th Oscars - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis
A message in support of Ukraine is displayed on a screen onstage during the 94th Oscars - Copyright AFP Aris Messinis

Hollywood A-listers held a moment of silence at Sunday’s Oscars gala to show support for the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion, after much speculation about how Tinseltown would handle the issue.

Many were calling on Oscars organizers to do something to acknowledge the situation, but others feared the moment could be perceived as too preachy.

A series of slides appeared on the giant screen at the Dolby Theatre.

“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” the first one read.

“While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we — collectively as a global community — can do more,” the next one read.

“We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able #StandWithUkraine”.

The war in Ukraine, which has been raging since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops rolled into the country on February 24, has seen millions flee, hundreds of civilians killed and cities pummeled.

Actress Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and spent part of her childhood there, touched on the topic while introducing a musical performance by Reba McEntire, without mentioning Ukraine by name.

“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted, yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience,” Kunis said.

“One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.”

For others at the ceremony, the solution appeared to be wearing blue ribbons bearing the hashtag #WithRefugees.

The campaign, backed by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), got support from nominated songwriter Diane Warren, who wrote the song “Somehow You Do,” which McEntire performed.

Jason Momoa added a pocket square in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to his all-black ensemble.

“Viva Ukraine,” legendary director Francis Ford Coppola said, wearing a pin of the US and Ukrainian flags.

In this article:Conflict, Entertainment, Film, Oscars, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow Montenegro's once reliable flow of Russian cash is in doubt now it has pledged to follow the EU crackdown on Moscow

World

‘Everything is stopped’: Montenegro faces Ukraine war fallout

Long a magnet for super yachts, tourists and real estate speculators from Russia, Montenegro faces an uncertain future.

18 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Op-Ed: Putin’s puppet attempts to reshape Republican party, starting with Georgia

The Trump rally in Georgia Saturday was an attempt to reshape the Republican party in his own mage.

5 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv A Ukrainian soldier sits in an armored vehicle in the suburbs of Kyiv

World

Macron warns against ‘escalation’ after Biden brands Putin ‘butcher’

The Kremlin had reacted in fury over Biden’s comments which it said narrows the window for bilateral relations.

17 hours ago
Some people who fled the war left their pets behind them Some people who fled the war left their pets behind them

World

Abandoned animals join Ukraine’s war exodus

At the "Home for Rescued Animals" in the city of Lviv, exotic creatures are now sheltered alongside everyday pets.

20 hours ago