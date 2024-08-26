Oscar winner Jon Voight talks about starring in ‘Reagan’

Jon Voight in 'Reagan.' Photo Courtesy of MJM Entertainment.

Oscar winner Jon Voight chatted about starring in the new movie “Reagan,” which will be released in theaters on August 30th, 2024.

Dennis Quaid stars as Ronald Reagan opposite Penelope Ann Miller, who plays his onscreen wife Nancy Reagan.

On his experience doing “Reagan,” Voight said, “The movie has been through so many things… We survived COVID and we survived the strike. We have been able to present the film now. I feel good about it.”

The synopsis is: From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, “Reagan” is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds.

Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich (Oscar winner Jon Voight), a former KGB agent who followed Reagan’s ascent, “Reagan” captures the indomitable spirit of the American dream.

Voight on playing Viktor Petrovich

Voight opened up about playing a real-life character Viktor Petrovich. “It was interesting for me to play him,” he admitted. “I cared about him and what he was representing.”

“I enjoyed working, and I had the fun of trying to play the older or younger versions of my character… so I had those two characters, and I had a wonderful makeup fellow named Scott Wheeler, who enjoyed the journey with m, and Scott did a very good job,” he elaborated.

“So, I enjoyed playing this other character and trying to figure out how to play him. Also, I was working with a young Russian actor who was an entertainer who had some popularity in Russia. They cast him and we got together, and we got along really well, and he did a wonderful job too,” he added.

Working with Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller

“Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller playing Ronald and Nancy Reagan were just great,” he said about the two leads.

“Each of them did a lot of homework on it. They took it very seriously, they worked hard, and they knew a lot about their two characters, so they were able to contribute a lot of things too,” Voight elaborated.

“I’ve been watching how they handle themselves representing the film to the press, and I think they are doing a great job,” he said. “I really admire their performances; they are very moving. Their love story is very moving in the film.”

“It was also great to work with C. Thomas Howell and Mena Suvari; they are both wonderful actors,” he added.

Lessons learned from this screenplay and role

On the lessons learned from this screenplay and role, Voight said, “What it does is it gives me a concern to do the right in terms of how I represent this film to the press and represent myself in terms of the political world we are seeing in America now.”

“You have to be very concerned about what is going on now, and you have to be very careful to know what you are talking about,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “Everyone is unique. You have to say ‘whatever you are, it’s enough.’ You’ve got something because you are unique, and there is no one else on earth like you even among the billions of people, so trust that and develop that, and have fun in the adventure.”

Favorite mottos to live by

When asked about his favorite mottos to live by, Voight responded, “There are so many great mottos that people have come up with. I think that the important thing in life is to somehow know there is a deep meaning, and this journey has everything to do with our relationship to God.

“Most people don’t talk about it like that,” he noted. “Everyone must ask themselves: ‘do I have a relationship with God?’ because God cares for each one of us individually, and every soul is a piece of God. That’s what I think.”

“We are just here to try to gain that connection to God; that’s what we are here for. That’s my little contribution. It’s not just for saints; it’s for all of us to be on that journey,” he added.

Closing thoughts on the film

For fans and viewers, he remarked, “I think viewers should pay attention; they can learn a lot about the political world, and the deep responsibility of that career. It’s a grave responsibility, and it takes an awful lot of talent and energy and self-belief and a lot of help.”

“It’s a very high office, the Presidency of the United States, and for those who pursue it, you have to be the very best you can be in order to even approach the thought of it. You have to learn a few lessons,” he acknowledged.

“One of the reasons why Reagan was a good president was because he had a relationship to God through his mother who gave him all this wisdom, advice, and encouragement toward that in his early life. Reagan was a very good president,” Voight underscored.

