Oscar nominee Eric Roberts talks about his new film ‘Lumina’

Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts. Photo Courtesy of Deborah Feingold Photography.

Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts chatted about his new movie “Lumina.”

The sci-fi thriller was written, directed, and produced by Gino McKoy. It will be in theaters on July 12.

Aside from Roberts, it stars Rupert Lazarus, Eleanor Williams, Andrea Tivadar, Sidney Nicole Rogers, Eleanor Williams, Ken Lawson, and Emily Hall.

The synopsis is: A terrifying sci-fi thrill ride, “Lumina” follows four friends desperately searching for their abductee friend in a DUMB (Deep Underground Military Base).

Whether they find their friend or not, what they find in the desert of the US to the sands of the Sahara, will change their lives forever.

Background on Eric Roberts

During his five decade career, Roberts has appeared in over 700 films, from King of the Gypsies and The Pope of Greenwich Village to “The Dark Knight, Inherent Vice and Babylon.

Roberts has won a Golden Globe and been nominated for an Oscar, and celebrated at film festivals around the globe. He is the brother of Academy Award winner Julia Roberts (“Erin Brockovich”) and father to Emma Roberts.

Roberts on his experience filming ‘Lumina’

“Lumina was so cool,” Roberts admitted. “It’s a movie that is making everybody go ‘what?’ and I loved being a part of it.”

On playing his character Thom, Roberts said, “Thom is an ex-government employee. He knows where all the financial bodies are buried that ties into the exploration and understanding of alienation as it were. I am the link to that government-wise I confirm the fact that we are not alone.”

“Thom was probably in the top one or two percent in all of his classes across his schools, so he is very bright, but he is a showboat… he wears a cowboy hat and he thinks he is hot stuff,” Roberts said.

“Thom is a bit of a banger because he is so smart,” he noted. “Thom is our link between our government, and our yeehaw guy who says, ‘is it real? is it real?’ So, Thom is our link, and he is a cool ass link.”

Roberts on working with Gino McKoy

Roberts opened up about working with Gino McKoy as writer and director. “Working with Gino as writer and director was so cool. He is extraordinarily normal, which is so nice to have on a set, and he is also quietly brilliant. He is into music, and he is a real actor, and he was a great leader. I loved Gino as my director,” he said.

Advice for young and emerging actors

For young and emerging actors, Roberts said, “Say ‘yes’ to everything for the first five years of their career, and find your genre, and hold onto it. Also, be nice to everybody as if they would be your boss next week because they might be.”

Eric Roberts and Rupert Lazarus in ‘Lumina.’ Photo Courtesy of Courtesy of Goldove Entertainment.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he responded, “Old, Married and Happy.”

Roberts revealed the best things about being his age at this stage of his life: “I am calm and happy every day.” “I can’t believe that happened,” he expressed.

The digital age

Roberts opened up about being a part of the digital age. “I just don’t think about the digital age. I just make the movies,” he said. “I’m happy with my wife, Eliza, and daughters having everything at their fingertips; I’m fine.”

Roberts on his defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he shared, “What changed my life was my marriage, and that was 32 years ago this year. I married my wife and that changed my life. My life has been better every year since the year I got married. So, I highly recommend a good marriage.”

Roberts on his daily motivations an an actor and storyteller

On his daily motivations as an actor and storyteller, Roberts said, “As an actor, I am motivated by the human condition. I mean, we all live through it, and we all have an understanding or misunderstanding of it. I just love that frailty.”

If he were to write or direct his own script, he responded, “I am not interested in ever writing or directing anything, I just like to do my job.”

“I have been offered to direct 200 things, but I’ve always said ‘no’ just because I love my job and I treasure my job. I feel I’m very good in my job,” he acknowledged.

“I would not be a good director. As an actor, I would not want to depend on myself as a director, so I am just an actor,” he clarified.

Favorite mottos to live by

His favorite mottos to live by include the Golden rule, which states, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” “Also, karma… what goes around comes around,” he said. “Those are my two favorite mottos.”

Best advice that he has ever been given

The best advice that Roberts has ever been given is to “be nice.” “Be kind to everyone you need,” he underscored. “Kindness is the answer to world peace.”

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to be able to hear thoughts.”

‘The Magic’ holiday film

Roberts also spoke about being a part of the holiday film “The Magic,” starring Kristos Andrews, which was written and directed by Gregori J. Martin (“The Bay”).

Roberts played the role of Bill Buchanan in “The Magic,” which came out three years ago. “It was a good movie,” he admitted. “It would be cool if ‘The Magic’ were to become a staple every holiday season.”

Success

Roberts defined the word success as “comfort.” “If you are comfortable, then you are successful,” he said. “I’ve been comfortable about the last 25 years of my life.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Lumina’

For fans and viewers, he remarked about “Lumina,” “It’s a really cool movie to open your mind with, and I am very proud of that. It has made me a complete believer.”

“I want people to get the confirmation that we can’t be promised enough to think that we are alone. We have to be open-minded about it,” he concluded.

Eric Roberts’ forthcoming memoir “Runaway Train: or, The Story of My Life So Far” will be released in September of 2024.

To learn more about Eric Roberts, follow him on Instagram.