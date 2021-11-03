Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge.

At a time when America is more polarized than any other time since the Civil War, the Supreme Court is looking at the constitutional right to carry loaded guns whenever anyone feels the need. On that basis, the Jan. 6 riots could have, and would have, killed a lot more people.

More critical, and far more fundamental, is the fact that Americans feel the need to carry guns at all. Americans bought 17 million guns in 2020. No other Western society has this obsession. Nor do other Western countries have the unspeakable environment where routinely carrying guns makes any sense at all.

It’s very hard for foreigners to understand this mindset. America’s equally baffling apparent acceptance of a very dangerous criminal environment for the last 40 years as normal is similarly incomprehensible. Why do you let gangs run around with automatic weapons at all? Nobody else does.

This seems to be the logic:

There are bad guys with guns > Therefore everyone should have guns to defend themselves against the bad guys > Therefore annual 5 figure gun deaths and injuries stats are fully justified, because the rest of us are just peachy fine, safe, and dandy. This is despite the very clear fact that actual defensive use of firearms comprises a very small minority of these figures, according to gunviolencearchive.org. (See stats link above.)

Making a bad situation a whole lot worse – So what’s new?

This situation, with “anywhere anytime” gun carry, can only get a lot worse. Whatever the constitutional situation, Large numbers of people carrying guns can’t help the problem. If road rage is a thing, gun rage is likely to be a thing in practice.

Anyone can snap and start blazing away if they’re armed. Frightened people are real risks. Sick or mentally unstable people are also risks, and America has quite a few of those as well.

Would a person on antipsychotics who missed a dose be OK with a gun? I’ve seen people when they’re off those meds, and I have to say I doubt it. They’d be as much of a risk to themselves as anyone else, too. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, 6.1 million prescriptions for antipsychotics were issued in 2018. For antidepressants, it was 13.2% of adults over 18, according to the CDC. These stats of course leave out undiagnosed people.

The Constitution vs the gun lobby, again

The constitutional situation isn’t at all clear. It should be. The Second Amendment, sometimes referred to as the “most misread amendment”, doesn’t say a thing about individual gun ownership; it refers to “well-regulated militias”. The militias are comprised of “the people”. The people as individuals are NOT militias, nor can individuals have legal status as such.

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest. This Amendment was passed in 1791 with unmistakable intent to manage firearms in a properly organized way.

It is highly unlikely there was any intent to encourage random civilian gun violence. The Second Amendment is obviously intended to be the exact opposite of “whatever you like, you adorable homicidal nutcases” gun regulation.

Social psychosis? Probably.

Guns are embedded in the history and psyche of America like nowhere else on Earth, except perhaps actual current war zones. The solution in the media is always to shoot the bad guy. The Big Man With The Gun is the interminably banal hero of the media version of street culture over the last 40 years or so.

The unreality is the problem. This is the same media which produces endless crap every year on the subject of how great it is to be young, broke, and shot at. That’s been working out well, hasn’t it?

Add to this the pressures of a highly stressful social environment, polarization, etc. and you get a really great brochure. What you don’t get is any impression that adding unrestricted weapons to the mix can do anything but more damage.

People’s ideas and expectations about handling guns are another, personalized, psychosis. Not everyone can handle guns, and semi-trained people are most dangerous of all.

For example:

I saw some kid on YouTube with an AK raving about how he was going to take down everyone. The safety was off. The gun sprayed his bedroom, and he couldn’t even control where it was pointed until it ran out of ammo.

I also saw a girl with a virtual artillery piece revolver having an extremely long barrel. She fired it, and was thrown about 6 feet backward by the recoil. No hope of controlling it. Couldn’t possibly matter what she was aiming at.

I wasn’t even looking for this stuff. The fact is that it IS that common. There is actually such a thing on YouTube as a standard Idiots with guns search phrase. Just type in “idiots” and it comes up top of the list. This is the environment you want to have an “anywhere anytime” carry law?

According to the Oxford Dictionary a psychosis involves: “a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.”

So – How much contact does SCOTUS have with reality, internal or external? We’re about to find out.