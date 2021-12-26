Connect with us

Op-Ed: Valerie Broussard’s rendition of ‘Iris’ is the greatest cover song of 2021

Valerie Broussard’s enthralling rendition of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” is the greatest cover song of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Valerie Broussard
Valerie Broussard. Photo Courtesy of The Oriel Company.
Valerie Broussard. Photo Courtesy of The Oriel Company.

Broussard’s version is raw, refreshing, and simply ethereal. Her pristine vocals are simply too good to be mortal, and this stirring piano-laden arrangement is controlled and resonant.

She helps elevate the Goo Goo Dolls classic to a higher, atmospheric level; moreover, she is able to introduce this tune to a younger and newer generation of fans. It has a soothing and calming vibe, which makes it easy to meditate to.

Most importantly, she is able to connect with her listeners and move them emotionally.

Her song’s music video may be seen below.

“Iris” is a track featured on Valerie Broussard’s “Voyager” EP, which is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

For more information on singer-songwriter Valerie Broussard, follow her on InstagramFacebook, and Twitter.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

