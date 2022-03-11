Op-Ed: Troy Kotsur should win the Oscar for ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for ‘CODA’

Troy Kotsur in 'CODA.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+

Troy Kotsur should win the 2022 Academy Award for “Best Supporting Actor” for his marvelous performance in “CODA.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Kotsur embodied the role of Frank Rossi in “CODA” and he did that in a raw, honest, and refreshing manner. He stayed true to himself and his artistry, and his dynamic performance is bound to move the audience on an emotional level. Simply put, Kotsur was the heart and soul of this compelling film.

“CODA” was written and directed by Sian Heder, and it was distributed by Apple TV+. Aside from Kotsur for “Best Supporting Actor,” the film is also nominated for the Oscar for “Best Adapted Screenplay” and in the coveted “Best Motion Picture of the Year” category.

Kotsur won the prestigious 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role” and the cast of “CODA” won for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.”

He also picked up the 2022 Independent Spirit Award for “Best Supporting Male” and the Gotham Award for “Outstanding Supporting Performance.” He was also nominated for the 2022 Golden Globe Award for “Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.”

Kotsur is also the favorite to win the BAFTA Award for “Best Actor in a Supporting Role” this weekend, and the Critics Choice Award for “Best Supporting Actor,” and rightfully so. His performance in “CODA” is too huge and memorable to be ignored.

The synopsis of the movie is as follows: Gifted with a voice that her parents can’t hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults.

Her life revolves around acting as an interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

When Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.