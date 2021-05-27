Op-Ed: ‘The Shadow On My Heart’ by Stefan Rybak is one of the greatest books of 2021

Entertainment and media professional Stefan Rybak. Photo Courtesy of Stefan Rybak.

“The Shadow On My Heart” by entertainment and media professional Stefan Rybak is one of the greatest books of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The synopsis of the book is as follows: Stefan Rybak is a workaholic with a successful career in the entertainment, media, and marketing fields, and he confronts an unscheduled, inescapable interruption to his business plans. He collapses and is rushed to the emergency room (ER), where a doctor insists that he schedule major heart surgery to correct a previously undiagnosed congenital heart defect.

This surgery may be life-threatening for Rybak, but at the same time, if he were to ignore it, it may have adverse effects on his health, and it may be terminal. It underscores such important values as faith, trust, and family.

The poignant book earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “compelling” due to its heartwarming nature.

“The Shadow On My Heart: Faith. Family. Forgiveness.” is available on Amazon.