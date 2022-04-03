Op-Ed: The night Hollywood died – Publicly humiliating a sick woman is OK, slapping isn’t?

The atmosphere in the Dolby Theatre shifted dramatically after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLOR

Had to happen. The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences is just another faded American media institution that can’t process facts. A deliberate slur in front of a global audience against a woman with an autoimmune condition is fine with the Academy. Her husband, (perhaps the only vertebrate in American media), does something about it, and he’s the bad guy?

The timid, limp-wristed message from the Academy is that violence is wrong. This is the industry that’s been selling the “solve your problems with a gun” message for decades. This is an industry that literally lives on violence and always has.

…But a guy sticks up for his wife and suddenly the entire industry is anti-violence. Great call. Just shows how two-dimensional Hollywood really is. Anti-woman jokes are fine, and if you don’t like it you’re an awful, awful, person.

Wimps. Trash.

This was a #MeToo moment if ever there was, and you morons didn’t get it? What do you think #MeToo is about? Who’s doing your media relations, Methuselah? Have you ever actually heard of women? Or is that asking too much of strained intellects on those tight 9-digit budgets?

I don’t trust myself to say a single word about @#$#@$#@^&^ Chris @#$#^&%E Rock. There aren’t enough expletives in any number of languages and I don’t feel like writing an encyclopedia about the little runt. The guy who targeted Smith’s wife in front of a global and peer audience as a “joke” is now some sort of saint, apparently? He’s getting no flak at all. From anybody, including the “critics”. Critics? You? Since when? Do tell.

Smith and his wife were clearly and instantly extremely offended. That evidently didn’t register with the Academy, either. This is your great media institution as it really is. Can’t even understand what’s happening right in front of it on its big awards night.

The Academy Awards are an excuse to trash people’s wives and presumably beat up on people with autoimmune diseases, yes or no? Make up your minds.

Because that’s the message. That’s the obituary to Hollywood. Forget the great movies and the great actors; it’s all about a herd of opinion-less, spineless sheep who just do what PR says. There are no issues, no people, no problems. Just money and an outdated, nepotistic industry that really has to go.

Anything can replace that. An empty KFC bucket could replace that.