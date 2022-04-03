Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: The night Hollywood died – Publicly humiliating a sick woman is OK, slapping isn’t?

This was a #MeToo moment if ever there was, and you morons didn’t get it?

Published

The atmosphere in the Dolby Theatre shifted dramatically after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
The atmosphere in the Dolby Theatre shifted dramatically after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLOR
The atmosphere in the Dolby Theatre shifted dramatically after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLOR

Had to happen. The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences is just another faded American media institution that can’t process facts. A deliberate slur in front of a global audience against a woman with an autoimmune condition is fine with the Academy. Her husband, (perhaps the only vertebrate in American media), does something about it, and he’s the bad guy?

The timid, limp-wristed message from the Academy is that violence is wrong. This is the industry that’s been selling the “solve your problems with a gun” message for decades.  This is an industry that literally lives on violence and always has.

…But a guy sticks up for his wife and suddenly the entire industry is anti-violence. Great call. Just shows how two-dimensional Hollywood really is. Anti-woman jokes are fine, and if you don’t like it you’re an awful, awful, person.

Wimps. Trash.

This was a #MeToo moment if ever there was, and you morons didn’t get it? What do you think #MeToo is about? Who’s doing your media relations, Methuselah? Have you ever actually heard of women? Or is that asking too much of strained intellects on those tight 9-digit budgets?

I don’t trust myself to say a single word about @#$#@$#@^&^ Chris @#$#^&%E Rock. There aren’t enough expletives in any number of languages and I don’t feel like writing an encyclopedia about the little runt. The guy who targeted Smith’s wife in front of a global and peer audience as a “joke” is now some sort of saint, apparently? He’s getting no flak at all. From anybody, including the “critics”. Critics? You? Since when? Do tell.

Smith and his wife were clearly and instantly extremely offended. That evidently didn’t register with the Academy, either. This is your great media institution as it really is. Can’t even understand what’s happening right in front of it on its big awards night.

The Academy Awards are an excuse to trash people’s wives and presumably beat up on people with autoimmune diseases, yes or no? Make up your minds.

Because that’s the message. That’s the obituary to Hollywood. Forget the great movies and the great actors; it’s all about a herd of opinion-less, spineless sheep who just do what PR says. There are no issues, no people, no problems. Just money and an outdated, nepotistic industry that really has to go.

Anything can replace that.  An empty KFC bucket could replace that.

In this article:Academy awards, Chris Rock, Hollywood is dead, Will smith
Written By

Editor-at-Large based in Sydney, Australia.

You may also like:

World

‘Punishment from above’: Hobby pilots build Ukraine’s drone fleet

The underground hobbyists improvise deadly drones bound for the front line of the war against Russia.

15 hours ago
Ukrainian servicemen check passers-by after a bombardment in the city of Kharkiv Ukrainian servicemen check passers-by after a bombardment in the city of Kharkiv

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukrainian servicemen check passers-by after a bombardment in the city of Kharkiv - Copyright AFP FADEL SENNAHere are the latest developments in the war...

16 hours ago
Virgen Frometa weeps as she talks about the sentence handed out to her brother Luis, a Cuban with German citizenship who was arrested during unprecedented anti-government protests in July 2021 Virgen Frometa weeps as she talks about the sentence handed out to her brother Luis, a Cuban with German citizenship who was arrested during unprecedented anti-government protests in July 2021

World

Families of Cuban protesters left devastated by harsh sentences

"I am asking for my brother's immediate release," said 56-year-old homemaker Virgen Frometa. "And for all the prisoners" arrested following the protests.

18 hours ago

World

Thousands march in Switzerland against Ukraine war

"I am Russian, I am against war. Putin is Murderer," one cardboard sign read, while another stated: "I'm Russian, I stand with Ukraine."

16 hours ago