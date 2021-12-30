Op-Ed: ‘The Magic’ is one of the greatest holiday films of 2021

'The Magic.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

“The Magic,” starring Emmy winner Kristos Andrews, is one of the greatest indie holiday films of 2021. Digital Journal has the recap.

The movie was directed, written, and produced by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin of “The Bay,” and it stars Andrews as attorney David Kane, a man that has lost the Christmas spirit and closed his heart to love following a tragic loss 15 years prior.

With the help of David Kane’s guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty (Emmy nominee Bianca D’Ambrosio and Emmy winner Chiara D’Ambrosio) up in heaven, Kane finds himself falling for paralegal Carolina Castillo (played by Alejandra Espinoza) and he learns to believe in the magic of Christmas all over again. It features an all-star cast of actors.

“The Magic” earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “inspirational” and Andrews had solid chemistry with Espinoza.

Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Andrews was featured on “On Air with Kash,” where he spoke to actor and host Kash Hovey about “The Magic.”

Prior to that, Andrews was profiled in “The Man Cave Chronicles” Podcast, where he was interviewed by Elias Giannakopoulos about “The Magic.”