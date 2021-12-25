Op-Ed: ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’ is the best original Hallmark holiday film of 2021

Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder in 'The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.' Photo Credit: Crown Media Family Networks

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” is the greatest original Hallmark holiday film of 2021. Digital Journal has the recap.

The all-star cast includes Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Ana Ayora, Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”), and Brad Harder (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”).

R.C. Newey directed the movie from a script by Erin Rodman, which is based on the characters created by Robert Buckley and Rodman.

Preview of the film

For the last two years, Mike (Robert Buckley) and Andi (Ana Ayora) have been settling into their home. Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and Bill (Treat Williams) have eased into retirement and rediscovered the joy in their marriage.

Mike’s brother Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) are on the wild adventure that is being parents to two young children. The entire Mitchell family agrees to meet again for Christmas in the quaint town of Rhinebeck, New York.

All is going according to plan for a relaxing holiday until Mike is asked to participate in a celebrity home decorating reality TV show. After some convincing from everyone else, Mike is excited to share the famed Christmas House with the world.

When Mike’s opponent in the competition drops out at the last minute, Brandon is tasked with rivaling to make for an epic, brother versus brother Christmas decorating showdown.

Will this competition bring lots of love and joy for the Mitchell family or will it only bring mayhem?

The movie earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as an “amazing” sequel, and rightfully so. The entire cast delivered heartwarming acting performances, and it really resonated well with the audience at home.

To learn more about “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” visit the official Hallmark website.