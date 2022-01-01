Op-Ed: ‘The 27-Hour Day’ is one of the greatest Hallmark films of 2021

Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser in 'The 27-Hour Day.' Photo Courtesy of the Hallmark Channel

“The 27-Hour Day,” starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker, is one of the greatest original Hallmark films of 2021. Digital Journal has the recap.

Synopsis of the film

In this original Hallmark movie, Autumn Reeser stars as Lauren Garrett, an entrepreneur who takes a break from her wellness empire for some much-needed work-life balance but she realizes that it won’t be easy. Will a relaxing retreat and new romance with Jack West (Andrew Walker) change her life, forever?

“The 27-Hour Day” earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. The acting performances by Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser were praised as “charming” and “remarkable.”

Audrey Shulman did a beautiful job writing the script, and David Winning excelled with directing this movie.

To learn more about “The 27-Hour Day,” visit the official Hallmark website.