Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: ‘The 27-Hour Day’ is one of the greatest Hallmark films of 2021

“The 27-Hour Day,” starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker, is one of the greatest original Hallmark films of 2021. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser
Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser in 'The 27-Hour Day.' Photo Courtesy of the Hallmark Channel
Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser in 'The 27-Hour Day.' Photo Courtesy of the Hallmark Channel

“The 27-Hour Day,” starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker, is one of the greatest original Hallmark films of 2021. Digital Journal has the recap.

Synopsis of the film

In this original Hallmark movie, Autumn Reeser stars as Lauren Garrett, an entrepreneur who takes a break from her wellness empire for some much-needed work-life balance but she realizes that it won’t be easy. Will a relaxing retreat and new romance with Jack West (Andrew Walker) change her life, forever?

“The 27-Hour Day” earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. The acting performances by Andrew Walker and Autumn Reeser were praised as “charming” and “remarkable.”

Audrey Shulman did a beautiful job writing the script, and David Winning excelled with directing this movie.

To learn more about “The 27-Hour Day,” visit the official Hallmark website.

In this article:andrew walker, Autumn Reeser, Film, hallmark, Movie, original, The 27-Hour Day
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud

World

World to ring in New Year under Covid cloud

The world prepared on Friday to usher in 2022, after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions.

16 hours ago

World

Covid clouds world New Year party

The world began ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions and soaring case numbers.

6 hours ago

Business

Fraud is on the rise but there are things we can do to stay safe

Advice on how consumers can protect themselves from online fraud and phishing scams.

18 hours ago
India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

World

India's year of the unicorn: Startups in spotlight of 2021 tech boom

Overseas funds put more than $35 billion into Indian startups in 2021 — a tripling from 2020, according to data compiled by Tracxn.

24 hours ago