Op-Ed: Needle spiking chaos at US music venue – Spiking must go, and artists can do something about it

Nightclubs were among the last to reopen after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the UK but now face the prospect of having to impose vaccine passports on club-goers - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

It’s yet another blow to women’s security and to bars, clubs, and music venues around the world. Women are being “spiked” with a paralysis-inducing drug at clubs and venues. A great attraction for music lovers, spiking is now a real problem.

In the US, a major incident at Astroworld with spiking involved caused absolute chaos and eight deaths. Astroworld’s handling of the incident has generated a lot of criticism. A security guard was spiked, leading to more questions about this very ugly spiking situation.

In the UK, needle spiking is a virtual plague. A UK victim of spiking, lana El-baz, reported experiencing paralysis after attending a venue in the UK. The paralysis effect suggests use of a neurotoxin, but no specific information seems to be available.

Rohypnol and GHB are suggested, but paralysis wouldn’t be a typical symptom of these drugs, which are sedatives. (GHB is sometimes associated with “sleep paralysis” but it’s not quite the same thing.) A neurotoxic agent could achieve fast paralysis.

A dangerous, stupid, expensive, and potentially fatal environment

Of course, this situation goes so well with all the other types of spiking, notably drink spiking. This is “drug abuse” of other people. It’s anyone’s guess what sort of Global Wanking Society came up with it, but it’s been around for years. The old Mickey Finn of the 1940s was effectively the same thing.

Users of spiking agents may not know or care that spiking with any type of substance can cause death. So you could be up on a murder charge for administering something that causes heart failure, for example. Neurotoxins and paralytic agents can do that quite easily.

These drugs are basically weapons. They’re specifically intended for use on other people. They can kill and seriously injure people. Any person having one or more of a wide range of medical conditions may be at serious risk. That also means the legal risks are equally high.

This, of course, also means that:

Music venues, bars, clubs, athletic and major entertainment venues and practically everyone else have to look out for hypodermics and specific types of drugs.

Insurance costs could go through the roof on the basis of one successful lawsuit.

Artists and performers could in theory be liable or not liable for security failures depending on promotion contract terms. (If you get gate money, almost certainly so.)

Security costs will inevitably have to go up, probably a lot.

The other problems are both more obvious and less obvious:

Anyone dumb enough to carry around a loaded syringe isn’t playing with a full deck, to start with. This is How To Get Arrested, anywhere on Earth. Dumb as possible, in fact.

Syringes can be loaded with a lot of other things. Those things might not be quite as cute as the spiking drugs in gangland and “high people turnover” crime areas. This method could get popular, fast. (It’s not that new; it was known at least in the 1950s and 1960s, but not a fad.)

The black market is overloaded with toxic crap which can be put in syringes. If spiking becomes fashionable, no prizes for guessing what comes next. Sources (particularly within local jurisdictions) need to be shut down, all the way back to the original maggots making them.

Getting a simple, effective fix for spiking is therefore essential. Proper compliance and some heavy-duty, relentless, RICO work should hit pretty hard in the US.

For artists

The legal liability of artists for public safety is a very tricky area of law. It depends on whether you can be associated with liability issues directly or indirectly. Artists may or may not be dragged into a lawsuit in cases of this type, but it’s not impossible. If someone has died or been raped or injured, it doesn’t exactly improve your chance of not being part of a lawsuit. Meanwhile, people now have yet another great new reason not to go to your gigs.

Artists can protect themselves and their fans with a bit of legal no-bull contracting:

Venue/promoter or whichever merry little parasite is available is fully responsible and fully liable for security, public health and safety and proper compliance with applicable laws. No liability whatsoever for artists. That means the insurance is on the place; not you, and they have no choice but to take onsite security seriously. Added costs will get the little saints thinking seriously about risk. Nothing else will, but it means that even the idiot-level promoters and rat-trap venues will have to deal with reality for a change.

Don’t be “nice” about it. This is very serious stuff, and people are getting killed and hurt. You could get yourself wiped out entirely by a class action if you can be held liable. Scare the greedy little crap factories into doing things right.