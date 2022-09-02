Op-Ed: ‘My Favorite Girlfriend’ is one of the best romantic comedies of the summer of 2022

Bonnie Piesse and Tyler Johnson in 'My Favorite Girlfriend.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films

“My Favorite Girlfriend,” starring Tyler Johnson and Bonnie Piesse, is one of the greatest romantic comedies of the summer of 2022.

The film was written and directed by Amanda Raymond. The synopsis is as follows: In the movie “My Favorite Girlfriend,” things are complicated for the new couple Conrad (Tyler Johnson) and Molly (Bonnie Piesse). Conrad is a handsome, aspiring chef who leads a perfectly structured life.

Molly is a cute, bubbly social media influencer prone to spontaneity. The attraction is immediate for the mismatched duo and everything is going great until Southern charmer Vanessa shows up. Followed by bad-ass rocker chick Silk, the overprotective Rita, and more personalities.

The woman of Conrad’s dreams is actually several of them. Molly has multiple personalities which can switch in a heartbeat. Is he cheating on Molly if he has sex with Silk? Can Conrad choose a favorite when he loves them all?

The trailer for “My Favorite Girlfriend” may be seen below.

“My Favorite Girlfriend” garnered a favorable review, and rightfully so because it stands out for its uniqueness and authenticity. Bonnie Piesse, Tyler Johnson, and the entire cast were all terrific.

