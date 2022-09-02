Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: ‘My Favorite Girlfriend’ is one of the best romantic comedies of the summer of 2022

“My Favorite Girlfriend,” starring Tyler Johnson and Bonnie Piesse, is one of the greatest romantic comedies of the summer of 2022.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Bonnie Piesse and Tyler Johnson in 'My Favorite Girlfriend'
Bonnie Piesse and Tyler Johnson in 'My Favorite Girlfriend.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films
Bonnie Piesse and Tyler Johnson in 'My Favorite Girlfriend.' Photo Courtesy of Saban Films

“My Favorite Girlfriend,” starring Tyler Johnson and Bonnie Piesse, is one of the greatest romantic comedies of the summer of 2022.

The film was written and directed by Amanda Raymond. The synopsis is as follows: In the movie “My Favorite Girlfriend,” things are complicated for the new couple Conrad (Tyler Johnson) and Molly (Bonnie Piesse). Conrad is a handsome, aspiring chef who leads a perfectly structured life.

Bonnie Piesse and Tyler Johnson in 'My Favorite Girlfriend'
Bonnie Piesse and Tyler Johnson in ‘My Favorite Girlfriend.’ Photo Courtesy of Saban Films

Molly is a cute, bubbly social media influencer prone to spontaneity. The attraction is immediate for the mismatched duo and everything is going great until Southern charmer Vanessa shows up. Followed by bad-ass rocker chick Silk, the overprotective Rita, and more personalities.

The woman of Conrad’s dreams is actually several of them. Molly has multiple personalities which can switch in a heartbeat. Is he cheating on Molly if he has sex with Silk? Can Conrad choose a favorite when he loves them all?

The trailer for “My Favorite Girlfriend” may be seen below.

“My Favorite Girlfriend” garnered a favorable review, and rightfully so because it stands out for its uniqueness and authenticity. Bonnie Piesse, Tyler Johnson, and the entire cast were all terrific.

Read MoreCatching up with actor Tyler Johnson: ‘My Favorite Girlfriend’ film

Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson. Photo Courtesy of Tyler Johnson
In this article:amanda raymond, bonnie piesse, Comedy, Film, Romantic, Summer, Tyler Johnson
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Hayato Sumino: Bringing classical music closer to a younger generation

His renditions of Chopin are emotional rollercoasters of musical joy, especially his version of Nocturne in C minor op. 48 no. 1.

59 mins ago
Macron argued that Western military assistance for Ukraine, including from France, had allowed the country to withstand the Russian invasion far more effectively than many predicted Macron argued that Western military assistance for Ukraine, including from France, had allowed the country to withstand the Russian invasion far more effectively than many predicted

World

Macron defends Russia dialogue to prepare ‘negotiated peace’

Macron argued that Western military assistance for Ukraine, including from France, had allowed the country to withstand the Russian invasion far more effectively than...

15 hours ago

Business

Volkswagen shifts gears with Oliver Blume taking wheel

Volkswagen hands over the reins to new CEO Oliver Blume, tasked with steering the German automotive giant through challenging economy.

16 hours ago
Lukoil was one of the few major Russian companies to call for end of fighting in Ukraine after Moscow sent its troops to the pro-Western country in February Lukoil was one of the few major Russian companies to call for end of fighting in Ukraine after Moscow sent its troops to the pro-Western country in February

Business

Russian firm Lukoil says chairman dies after ‘serious illness’

Lukoil was one of the few major Russian companies to call for end of fighting in Ukraine after Moscow sent its troops to the...

15 hours ago