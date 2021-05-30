Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Mike Manning is Emmy-worthy for his acting work in ‘The Bay’

Actor Mike Manning is Emmy-worthy for his acting work in the hit digital series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay'
Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.
Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

Actor Mike Manning is Emmy-worthy for his acting work in the hit digital series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Manning played Caleb McKinnon in “The Bay” and he has some neat scenes opposite Daniel Garrett, played by Emmy winner Eric Nelsen. This season both characters (Daniel and Caleb) wed on the show as part of its first same-sex marriage, thus pushing the boundaries; moreover, Caleb was the voice of reason when Daniel needed it the most.

Particularly impressive about “The Bay” is that it touched on such relevant social issues as the COVID-19 pandemic, police brutality, same-sex marriage, and the “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement.

Mike Manning and Eric Nelsen in 'The Bay'
Mike Manning and Eric Nelsen. Photo Credit: LANY Entertainment

After Manning was snubbed for his noteworthy acting work as Charlie Dale in “Days of Our Lives,” it is only right that the Television Academy makes up for this with a nod for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program” for “The Bay.”

Mike Manning, Eric Nelsen and Najee De-Tiege gave three of the greatest “supporting” performances this season on “The Bay” and they are all deserving for Emmy nods in this competitive digital category.

Season 6 of “The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

To learn more about “The Bay,” visit its official website.

In this article:, , , , ,

You may also like:

Emma Stone in 'Cruella' Emma Stone in 'Cruella'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Cruella’ is a dizzying, vibrant power trip with style to spare

‘Cruella’ paints a more sympathetic, but still delirious portrait of a woman driven by her sense of style and desire to be at the...

11 hours ago
'Love Boat' captain Gavin MacLeod dead at 90 'Love Boat' captain Gavin MacLeod dead at 90

Entertainment

'Love Boat' captain Gavin MacLeod dead at 90

(FILES) In this file photo Gavin Macleod attends a ceremony honoring the "The Love Boat" with the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honorary Star Plaque...

24 hours ago
Florida shooting kills two, wounds 20 Florida shooting kills two, wounds 20

World

Florida shooting kills two, wounds 20

At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in a Florida shooting - Copyright Blue House/AFP HandoutLeila MACORTwo people were killed and at...

8 hours ago
World's rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush World's rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush

Life

World's rich floor it in post-pandemic luxury car rush

The global rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is revving luxury carmakers' sales to never-before-seen heights.

20 hours ago