Op-Ed: Mike Manning is Emmy-worthy for his acting work in ‘The Bay’

Eric Nelsen and Mike Manning in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment.

Actor Mike Manning is Emmy-worthy for his acting work in the hit digital series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Manning played Caleb McKinnon in “The Bay” and he has some neat scenes opposite Daniel Garrett, played by Emmy winner Eric Nelsen. This season both characters (Daniel and Caleb) wed on the show as part of its first same-sex marriage, thus pushing the boundaries; moreover, Caleb was the voice of reason when Daniel needed it the most.

Particularly impressive about “The Bay” is that it touched on such relevant social issues as the COVID-19 pandemic, police brutality, same-sex marriage, and the “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) movement.

Mike Manning and Eric Nelsen. Photo Credit: LANY Entertainment

After Manning was snubbed for his noteworthy acting work as Charlie Dale in “Days of Our Lives,” it is only right that the Television Academy makes up for this with a nod for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program” for “The Bay.”

Mike Manning, Eric Nelsen and Najee De-Tiege gave three of the greatest “supporting” performances this season on “The Bay” and they are all deserving for Emmy nods in this competitive digital category.

Season 6 of “The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

To learn more about “The Bay,” visit its official website.