Op-Ed: Kyle is a badass character in ‘The Oval’ on BET

Still of Brad Benedict as Kyle in 'The Oval' on BET. Photo Courtesy of 'The Oval' on BET.

Kyle Flint, played by actor Brad Benedict, is a badass character in Tyler Perry’s hit TV series “The Oval” on BET. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“The Oval” is the No. 1 show on cable TV, and it was created, written, directed, and executive produced by Tyler Perry. The second season, thus far, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was described as darker and edgier than the first season.

Brad Benedict plays Secret Service Agent Kyle Flint in a controlled, manipulative and vindictive fashion, however, he layers his emotions well since they run the gamut (he can be both diabolical and charming). He is a man that puts duty first and gets the job done at all costs, whether that means cleaning up after Hunter Franklin (Ed Quinn), the President of the United States and his messes, or fulfilling an assignment by Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop (Lodric Collins)

Kyle’s fight scenes with Secret Service Agent Max Carter (played by the brilliant Bill Barrett) were nonstop action, high-adrenaline, and exhilarating to watch in both scenes of the show.

Kyle is a character that keeps viewers and fans of the show at the edge of their seats, and they are left guessing or wondering what Kyle will do next (since he is so unpredictable and quick with his wit).

Brad Benedict deserves to be commended for an acting job well done, and he makes viewers patiently await for the remainder of Season 2 of “The Oval” this summer on BET.

To check out “The Oval” on BET, or to stream the show online, check out its official homepage.