Op-Ed: Kristos Andrews’ 5 greatest acting performances in ‘The Bay’

Kristos Andrews in 'The Bay.' Photo Courtesy of LANY Entertainment

Beloved actor and filmmaker Kristos Andrews has proven to be a true force to be reckoned with in the digital drama world. He has won 11 career Daytime Emmy Awards, which include five “Lead Actor” wins. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos ranks his personal favorite acting performances by Kristos Andrews in the hit digital series “The Bay,” created by Gregori J. Martin, from Seasons 1 to 6, thus far.

Andrews stars as protagonist Pete Garrett in “The Bay,” and most recently, in Season 6, Andrews also plays Pete’s villainous twin brother, Adam Kenway.

At No. 5, is the scene when Pete and Janice (Lilly Melgar) break up yet he tells her that he will never stop loving her. Andrews deserves to be commended for his intricate subtle acting work.

In addition, an honorable mention is the scene where he finds out that his grandfather Jack Madison (played by Nicolas Coster) was shot in the church while Pete’s first wedding to Vivian (Karrueche Tran) was taking place.

The Season 1 scene outside of Marly Nelson-Foster’s funeral comes in at No. 4, where Pete and Janice (Lilly Melgar) have a heated exchange. Janice accuses him of not being remorseful enough for the loss of her brother, and Pete is understanding towards that, however, he doesn’t feel that she needs to have his discussion at Marly’s funeral. This pivotal scene was the one that turned this journalist into a big fan of “The Bay,” and he was in awe of both Andrews and Melgar’s superb acting abilities.

At No. 3 is his scene in the beginning of Season 4, when Pete is at Bay Hospital and finds out the news that Janice (Lilly Melgar) has passed away from an overdose. He is in denial with the sad news that he receives from the doctors, and he tells them that she will wake up for him. He nailed this breakdown scene quite well, and so did Lianna (played by Jade Harlow), who was also a part of it.

At No. 2 is his scene from Season 5, when he is searching for his mother, Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans), and he delivers a raw, emotional performance in the hospital concession room opposite his scene partners Daniel Garrett (Emmy winner Eric Nelsen) and R.J. Garrett-Foste (Najee De-Tieje).

When all is said and done, at No. 1, his most compelling performance thus far is the “Man in the Mirror” scene from Season 6, where he successfully tackles the dual roles of twins Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway.

This raw and bravura performance by Andrews was praised as “mesmerizing and transformative” by Digital Journal, and it won him his 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program.

A one-minute clip of this spell-binding performance may be seen on the show’s Instagram page by clicking here.

Tune in on December 28, when Season 7 of “The Bay” kicks off, to see if there will be any new acting performances that will make this list or even top this list in the future knowing the caliber of acting work that Kristos Andrews does.

“The Bay” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here.

