Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Kelsey Grammer delivers one of the greatest acting performances of his career in ‘The God Committee’

Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier” fame) delivered one of the best acting performances of his career in “The God Committee.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Kelsey Grammer in 'The God Committee.'
Kelsey Grammer in 'The God Committee.' Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment
Kelsey Grammer in 'The God Committee.' Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment

Veteran actor Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier” fame) delivered one of the best acting performances of his career in “The God Committee.” Digital Journal has the recap.

Grammer nailed a tour-de-force performance as Dr. Andre Boxer, where he is joined by Julia Stiles, who plays Dr. Jordan Taylor, as they take on the role of cardiac surgeons.

Dan Hedaya is bold and controlled as Emmett Granger, while Colman Domingo is moving in the role of Father Dunbar, a lawyer who turned into a priest.

“The God Committee” was directed and written by showrunner Austin Stark, who did a solid job with its direction. It is an intense drama that was released on July 2 via Vertical Entertainment. It garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, where it was hailed as “compelling,” and rightfully so.

The movie deals with an organ transplant committee that has one hour to decide which of three patients will receive a life-saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision. The audience is in for quite a cinematic adventure.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Kelsey Grammer about his acting career and latest projects.

In this article:Actor, austin stark, Frasier, kelsey grammer, The God Committee
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Flooding and landslide hazards may pose a risk to parts of British Columbia today

Environment Canada has issued an unprecedented "red alert" for parts of British Columbia as the province braces for additional rain.

16 hours ago
Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow

World

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit.

23 hours ago

World

Brazil football crash survivor finds new life in music

Seventy-one people were killed in the crash. Follmann, now 29 years old, is one of six who survived -- though he lost his right...

9 hours ago
UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives UK toughens Covid rules as new strain arrives

Life

Prime Minister says anyone arriving in the UK must take a PCR test

British PM Boris Johnson announced further measures the government is taking to curb the spread of coronavirus' Omicron variant.

23 hours ago