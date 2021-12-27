Connect with us

Op-Ed: Javi Luna is the ‘One to Watch’ in 2022 in the entertainment world

Published

Javi Luna
Actor Javi Luna. Photo Coutesy of Javi Luna, 'God & Salsa' film.

Actor and multifaceted entertainer Javi Luna (“Violetta” fame) is the “One to Watch” in 2022 in the entertainment world. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Luna can do it all: sing, act and excel in social media as an influencer. He gives his fans and viewers exactly what they want and he does it in a creative, unique, and refreshing manner that sets him apart from his peers in the industry. Luna certainly has everything it takes to make it big in the contemporary music and entertainment landscape.

Digital Journal chatted with Javi Luna back in September in an elaborate interview, where he opened up about his latest projects, the film “God & Salsa,” as well as starring in “Violetta,” his fans, and the digital age.

This past October, Luna posted the teaser for “Somewhere Then,” where he stars alongside Kayla Bundy. It was written by Jakob Zieman and Benjamin Hacker, and directed by Jakob Zieman.

For more information on actor, singer, and social media phenom Javi Luna, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

In this article:Actor, Entertainment, influencer, Javi Luna, kayla bundy, Social media, Violetta
