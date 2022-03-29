Op-Ed: ‘Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story’ should win big at the 2022 Indie Series Awards

Photo Courtesy of 'Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story'

Audio dramas have experienced a resurgence during the pandemic. “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” ought to win big at the 2022 Indie Series Awards.

This audio drama earned four 2022 Indie Series Awards nominations, which included nods for “Best Actor — Audio Fiction” for Leigh Joel Scott, “Best Actress — Audio Fiction” for Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”), and the series also secured nominations for “Best Ensemble — Audio Fiction” and “Best Audio Fiction Series.”

The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

“Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story” is a tale is about love in Al Capone’s Chicago. It is inspired by the true story of Louise Rolfe and Jack McGurn. The two were involved in the famous trial after the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1929.

The story is set in the Prohobitin Beer Wars in 1920s Chicago​​, where Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is transformative as Louise Rolfe, the “Blonde Alibi” that gets Jack (Leigh Joel Scott) acquitted from the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1929), which he masterminded.

It is based on a story by John Watson, and the original music was composed by David Myles Lewis. It was subsequently produced by Yeon Jin Lee and Mehmet Gungoren, as well as sound supervised by Audrey Gu and Cabba Cai.

This audio drama project marked the first narrative podcast from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, and it was produced in a remote/Zoom fashion.

“Jack and Lou” was hailed as a “fascinating” audio drama by Digital Journal.

For more information on “Jack and Lou: A Gangster Love Story,” visit its official website, and check out the episodes on Spotify. Follow the audio drama on Instagram and Twitter.