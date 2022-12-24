Op-Ed: ‘Gaming addiction’ — The new Great Excuse for everything

Microsoft in January announced a bid to create the world's third biggest gaming company by revenue by purchasing the owner of hit games "Candy Crush" and "Call Of Duty" — © AFP/File Lionel BONAVENTURE

You have to admire the zeal with which gaming addiction is being made the excuse for the “adult” world pretending to care about the current two trashed generations. Gen Z and the Mills are already totally screwed. They can’t afford education, housing, health, or anything prior generations took for granted.

A viable future is out of the question for them and that’s apparently OK with everyone. On the upside, it’s not too late to interfere with one of the few things they can actually afford to enjoy.

Nor is it too late to leap to a condemnation of anything associated with youth culture. Try to find a time in the last 100 years when youth culture hasn’t been condemned. That’s the excuse for the routine headlines about gaming addiction.

It’s a very strange picture:

“Stop playing those video games and get out there in the fresh air with all those bullets and nutcases!”

The most interesting (and gruesome) thing I’ve seen in the interminable babble about “gaming addiction” is the total lack of understanding of gaming culture. You wouldn’t think people could be so ignorant and then go to such lengths to publish proof of their ignorance.

A few very basic facts

Some gamers are loners. Usually, the sort who’d be loners anywhere in any environment.

Some gamers are as gregarious as a shopping mall. They’re friendly and sociable to the point of being terrifying in some cases.

Some games are extremely immersive and time-consuming. I’ve seen experienced gamers taking hours just to set up their characters.

Gaming communities are active communities, not the sort of coma-like barroom community somebody still thinks is normal.

Games involve a lot more than just noises and images. The average mechanics of a game like The Witcher are far more complex than most movies, and you get to play in the story, unlike Hollywood’s overpriced suppositories.

Part of gaming is challenging yourself to perform better and be more efficient in how you handle situations. See any possible applications in “real life” or whatever this hypocritical existential dunghill is calling itself these days?

Meanwhile back on the Drive Parents Nuts with Innuendo screen, the hack writers are doing fine. All buttons on parental paranoia are pushed gleefully and irresponsibly:

Is your kid normal? Here’s why they’re not. (Can someone kindly exterminate whoever it is that thinks “here’s why” is an acceptable journalistic expression? While you’re at it, find some credible use for the word “normal”.)

Here’s why they’re not. (Can someone kindly exterminate whoever it is that thinks “here’s why” is an acceptable journalistic expression? While you’re at it, find some credible use for the word “normal”.) Gaming makes kids antisocial. You’ll find this expression in Your Parenting for Hicks handbook. (It actually gives them more access to people they can talk to than high school, but what doesn’t?)

You’ll find this expression in Your Parenting for Hicks handbook. (It actually gives them more access to people they can talk to than high school, but what doesn’t?) Video gaming is violent. Unlike the real world, which is a serene place for quiet contemplation and spiritual awakening. (A lot of video games are artistic, cooperative, and completely off that track.)

Unlike the real world, which is a serene place for quiet contemplation and spiritual awakening. (A lot of video games are artistic, cooperative, and completely off that track.) Video gaming is unhealthy. Unlike walking down the street, driving a car, or working in the average lunatic asylum workplace. (Just ask your local burned-out, overstressed, middle-aged geniuses for details.)

Unlike walking down the street, driving a car, or working in the average lunatic asylum workplace. (Just ask your local burned-out, overstressed, middle-aged geniuses for details.) Some people are obsessive about gaming. As everyone knows, there’s no such thing as OCD, so it must be the games. (If it wasn’t one thing, it’d be another.)

These are the average expressions of disapproval by people with no lives about youth culture; the only difference is that instead of music or clothes it’s about gaming.

There are alternatives to gaming:

Join a cult, gang, or political party, as though there’s a difference.

Join QAnon.

Take up bath salts, crack, ice, fentanyl, gambling, human trafficking, or some other healthy hobby.

Get a few diseases, sexually transmitted or otherwise.

Obsess about celebrities and destroy their IQs entirely.

Turn into mindless personality-free conformists who don’t need to be alive anyway.

Now, the hypocrisy

Gaming has been part of life for the whole of recorded history. If you play chess, you’re considered intelligent, even if all you do is formula games. If you play Go, you’re considered highly intelligent.

If you go to just about any business training, what are you taught – Game theory, and a lot of it, in multiple forms. You’re taught how to game markets, business situations, negotiations, role play, etc. ad infinitum. This is done pretty much continuously.

…So video gaming, which is above all about situational awareness, strategy and managing roles, must be wrong, mustn’t it? …All of which uncannily leads to the point of this article;

Why the hell does this need explaining? Find out what you’re talking about, O Mighty Sages of the Living Room Prairies.

_______________________________________________________

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.