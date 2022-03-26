Op-Ed: Five reasons why Tatjana Marjanovic should win the 2022 Indie Series Award for ‘Best Actress — Drama’

Tatjana Marjanovic and Erik Fellows. Photo Credit: Hudson Lane

Tatjana Marjanovic is one of the six nominees vying for the “Best Lead Actress — Drama” 2022 Indie Series Award. She deserves to win for her work in the digital series “Purgatory.”

First and foremost, Marjanovic was the voice of reason as Lisa in the digital drama series “Purgatory,” which aired on Popstar! TV.

Second, Marjanovic had some great, standout scenes with “Purgatory” co-star Erik Fellows, who played the former con, Bobby. She showed the vulnerable side of Lisa, as well as the bold and angry side, where she emerged as a strong heroine.

Third, she was memorable in Season 2 of “Purgatory” during her intense scenes with Bobby when his character was getting crazier.

Fourth, Lisa is able to subvert all of the audience’s expectations of her. She learns to grow and adapt from a pampered princess into a strong-willed and badass character that stands firmly on her ground, in an effort to survive and thrive in a cave.

Fifth and finally, Digital Journal hailed her acting performance in this series as “Emmy-worthy,” and rightfully so. Her acting truly ran the gamut in “Purgatory.”

“Purgatory” is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.

The 2022 Indie Series Awards will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, California.

